Thieves pull off shocking high-altitude heist in Switzerland leaving climbers baffled

By Danielle DeWolfe

Thieves in Switzerland have pulled off a remarkable high-altitude heist after undertaking their raid at nearly 8,000 feet.

The risky feat saw the thieves traverse plummeting gorges on narrow steel cables in search of their target - a charity collection box.

Climbers at the local club, who protect Switzerland's famous Gemmi pass above Leukerbad village, were left shocked after discovering the charity box used to collect donations had been smashed in with its contents stolen.

The crime, which took place at 2,350m - around 7,700-feet - saw the criminals navigate a particularly treacherous climbing route, usually only accessible to the most experienced climbers.

The risky feat saw the thieves traverse plummeting gorges on narrow steel cables in search of their target - a charity collection box. Picture: LBC / Facebook

Certified a level 5 route, the level of skill required to navigate via ferrata has led locals to speculate that the raid was planned many months in advance.

"What kind of people are these?" wrote the climbing club on its Facebook page.

"The climbing club looks after the via ferrata for no salary, we don't ask for anything, and now someone has stolen the money donated to maintain it," they added.

"A huge insolence - no respect. We wish nothing bad to the crime, but that with every trip to the mountains it will plague a bad conscience for eternity," they added.

In an even more bizarre twist, it appears the thieves then continued their ascent with the entire contents of the charity box, to reach the peak of the Dauberhorn - a height of 2941 metres.

Club members estimate that the 400-500 Swiss Francs - around £350-£400.

With many climbing routes maintained by volunteers, a donation for climbs along such routes is to be expected.

Commenting on social media, one follower wrote: "Is nothing sacred? As my nan used to say 'If it's not yours, then leave it alone!'

While a second wrote: "This saddens me. I was an avid rock climber 20 years ago and always valued the community that the sport had around it. I suppose there is a bad apple in every bushel."

As of yet, no individual has been held accountable for the crime.

The club has now said they hope the climber has a "a guilty conscience" and quietly returns the funds promptly.

An anonymous benefactor has since donated 500 francs to the club in a show of solidarity.