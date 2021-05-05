Third arrest man is knifed to death in Brent Cross shopping centre

Gedeon Ngwendema, 21, has been named as the victim of a stabbing in Brent Cross shopping centre on Tuesday. Picture: PA

By Kate Buck

A third arrest has been made in connection with stabbing in Brent Cross Shopping Centre which cost a 21-year-old his life.

Emergency services raced to Brent Cross Shopping Centre shortly before 7pm on Tuesday after reports of fighting men.

Members of the public and officers tried to save Gedeon Ngwendema, 21, as the paramedics and air ambulance were called, but despite their best efforts he died at the scene.

A post-mortem examination has found the cause of death was a single stab wound.

A 20-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder at his home in Harrow, on Wednesday.

It comes after an 18-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder and another male, aged 22, was arrested on suspicion of murder and affray on Tuesday.

All three men are in custody.

A crime scene remains in place at the shopping centre, and police have warned the public to expect to see an increased presence of officers in the area.

Detective Chief Inspector Linda Bradley, leading the investigation, said: "We are directly appealing for information from anyone who may have witnessed the incident and is able to help us with our investigation.

"We are especially urging anyone with footage of the incident or the aftermath to get in touch with us immediately.

"There was a significant number of people nearby when this tragic incident happened and I am confident that there are people out there who are yet to come forward.

"No matter how insignificant the information may seem to you, please contact the police as soon as possible.

"As you can imagine, Gedeon's family are experiencing unimaginable grief and we want to bring answers and justice to them as quickly as we can.

"This is a complex investigation and we appreciate the local community's support and understanding while we continue to conduct our inquiries."

Anyone with information should call 101, providing the reference CAD6136/04MAY.

Information can also be provided to Crimestoppers, anonymously, by calling 0800 555 111.