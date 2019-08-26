Third Record-Breaking Tremor Recorded Near UK's Only Fracking Site

Cuadrilla fracking site in Lancashire. Picture: PA

A tremor measuring 2.9 on the richter scale has been felt near the UK's only active fracking site, just two days after the previous record was set at the same site in a series of quakes.

The British Geological Survey reported a large tremor relating to fracking activity near Blackpool at 8:30 on Monday morning.

It is the most recent and hardest quake recorded in a series of tremors felt near the UK's only fracking site in Lancashire since Wednesday, when a 1.55 magnitude tremor was felt.

That event lead to operations being suspended at the site, and they had not resumed by the time of Monday's tremor, which had a depth of two kilometres and was strong enough to be felt by some residents.

An 18-hour break is a routine response for any tremor recorded over 0.5.

Caller Laura told Tom Swarbrick described hearing the house shake when the 2.9 quake hit.

"Definitely, 8:30 this morning. I've never felt it before, but I definitely felt it this morning," she said.

Recent tremors recorded near the UK's only fracking site. Picture: LBC / PA

The recent fracking-related tremors reported:

Wednesday 21st August: 1.55-magnitude tremor felt at 8:46pm.

Friday: 1.05 quake recorded at 11:22pm.

Saturday: 0.53 tremor recorded at 5am, and a 2.1-magnitude quake felt at 11pm.

Monday: Record-breaking tremor felt at 2.9-magnitude at 8:30am.