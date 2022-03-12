Third Russian general 'killed' in Ukraine in further blow to Putin

12 March 2022, 00:01

Andrei Kolesnikov is reportedly the third Russian general to have been killed in the conflict.
Andrei Kolesnikov is reportedly the third Russian general to have been killed in the conflict. Picture: Ukraine Armed Forces/Facebook

By Emma Soteriou

A third Russian general has been 'killed' within the space of eight days, Ukraine has claimed.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Major General Andrei Kolesnikov, commander of the 29th army of the eastern military district, was the latest casualty of war on Friday, according to the Ukrainian Government.

As reported by Ukraine's Interfax news agency, Minister of Internal Affairs of Ukraine Anton Gerashchenko wrote on Telegram on Friday: "The good news is that Major General Andrei Kolesnikov, Commander of the 29th Army of the Eastern Military District, became the KIA today."

His death was later confirmed by Western officials, who did not name the general but added that he was from Russia's eastern military district.

Read more: Chernobyl catastrophe: Putin 'stockpiles Ukrainian bodies for nuclear terror plot'

Read more: 'We will win': Defiant Zelenskyy vows not to give 'single piece' of land to Putin

It followed the deaths of Major General Vitaly Gerasimov, who was killed in a battle near the eastern city of Kharkiv on Tuesday, and Major General Andrei Sukhovetsky.

Gerasimov was a senior military official who participated in the second Chechen war and was awarded a medal for "capturing Crimea".

Meanwhile, reports have said that Sukhovetsky was shot and killed by a sniper near Mariupol.

He was deputy commander of the 41st Combined Arms Army of the Central Military District.

The trio were part of around 20 Russian generals thought to be involved in the invasion, which is believed to have also led to the loss of 173 tanks, 12 aircraft and 345 troop carriers.

Putin is said to have lost around 11 military commanders so far.

It comes as day 16 of the conflict also saw the besieged Ukrainian cities of Kharkiv and Mariupol continue to face shelling, with Russian troops having moved three miles closer to Kyiv, according to a senior US defence official.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Energy bills are set to soar at least 14 times faster than wages within the next year

Cost of living crisis: Energy bills set to soar at least 14 times faster than wages

Roman Abramovich, Chelsea FC's owner, has been hit with sanctions.

Chelsea's bank account frozen by Barclays as Abramovich sanctions leave club in turmoil

Police are on the hunt for a woman after she sexually assaulted a 13-year-old boy in Primark

Police search for woman who 'sexually assaulted boy, 13, in Primark after winking at him'

Russia's Vladimir Putin is planning to launch Chernobyl 'terror attack'

Chernobyl catastrophe: Putin 'stockpiles Ukrainian bodies for nuclear terror plot'

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will not attend the Duke of Edinburgh's memorial service

Harry and Meghan will not attend Duke of Edinburgh's memorial service

The Queen will not attend the annual Commonwealth Day service

Queen will not attend Commonwealth Day service, Palace says

Nick Ferrari says the UK's treatment of refugees from Ukraine shames the nation

Nick Ferrari Says: Hapless Home Office needs to finally treat refugees right

The 'Ghost of Kyiv' is 'coming for Russia's soul'.

Meet the 'Ghost of Kyiv' - the Ukrainian fighter jet ace 'coming for Russia's souls'

A "sad and pathetic" triple-killer has been sentenced to a whole life order

Killer to die behind bars after murdering three people and raping pregnant victim

refugee home

Would you open your home to Ukrainian refugees? Brits to be asked

Londoners face delays across Tube lines this weekend

Londoners face more travel chaos with another Tube strike this weekend

Volodymyr Zelenskyy has insisted Ukraine will win this war.

'We will win': Defiant Zelenskyy vows not to give 'single piece' of land to Putin

The shelling destroyed the hospital

Putin's bombs target care home residents but all 330 patients and staff escape

Dozens of Insulate Britain protesters will be charged

74 Insulate Britain activists charged over climate protests at M25 and Port of Dover

yellow weather warning

Weather warnings issued as 65mph winds set to pummel UK - with power cuts expected

Weather

Leeds and Edinburgh Universiites

Professors at two top universities accused of sharing Russian propaganda

Latest News

See more Latest News

Trump Columnist Lawsuit

Trump acting in bad faith in legal case brought by rape accuser – judge
US President Joe Biden

US slashes Russia trade status and bans imports of alcohol and seafood
President of the European Council Charles Michel, left, French President Emmanuel Macron and European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen arrive for a press conference after the EU summit at the Chateau de Versailles

EU leaders seek ways to give support amid high energy prices

United Nations Russia Ukraine

Russia ‘uses UN Security Council meeting to spread lies on chemical weapons’
European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borrell

EU foreign policy chief says ‘pause’ needed in Iran talks

A man walks with a bicycle in a street damaged by shelling in Mariupol, Ukraine

Russian strikes hit western Ukraine as offensive widens

Coronavirus China

China locks down city of nine million amid new spike in cases
Actor Jussie Smollett listens as his sentence is read at the Leighton Criminal Court Building in Chicago

Jussie Smollett sentenced to 150 days in jail for fake attack
facebook

Facebook and Instagram will allow messages of violence against Russia and Putin
Russian TV broadcast criticism of the war despite the Kremlin's bid to clampdown on dissent

Russian state TV defies Putin and finally starts broadcasting criticism of the war

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

There are several candidates that could take on the role.

Who will replace Cressida? Runners and riders for Met Commissioner
Energy prices are on the rise as price caps are reviewed.

Cost of living crisis: How will the energy price cap rise affect you?
Sue Gray has found that the gatherings should not have taken place.

Read it in full: Sue Gray's much-anticipated Partygate report

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Watch in full: James O'Brien's show live-sketched by political cartoonist Chris Riddell

Watch in full: James O'Brien's show live-sketched by political cartoonist Chris Riddell
Tonight with Andrew Marr

Tonight with Andrew Marr 10/03 | Watch again

Andrew Marr warned the National Insurance hike will be a very big story in coming weeks.

'Mark my words': Andrew Marr warns National Insurance hike will be a 'very big story'
Mariupol a 'mouse trap' with bodies scattered and people melting snow to drink, says Ukrainian MP

Mariupol a 'mousetrap' with bodies scattered and people melting snow to drink, says Ukrainian MP
Tonight with Andrew Marr

Tonight with Andrew Marr 09/03 | Watch again

Andrew Marr gave a scathing monologue on the UK's management of refugees.

Andrew Marr hits out at Boris Johnson over 'woeful' management of Ukraine refugee crisis
Cross Question with Iain Dale 09/03 | Watch

Cross Question with Iain Dale 09/03 | Watch again

Woman rescued parents from Ukraine after six-day drive before being held up in Calais

Woman rescued parents from Ukraine after six-day drive before being held up in Calais
Andrew Marr reacts to the Ukrainian President's speech in the House of Commons

'Move the Commons, quote Churchill': Andrew Marr on Zelenskyy's speech
Cross Question with Iain Dale 08/03 | Watch

Cross Question with Iain Dale 08/03 | Watch again

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Schools

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

London

Crime & Police