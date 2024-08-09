Third suspect arrested after 'ISIS terror plot' to attack Vienna Taylor Swift concert uncovered

9 August 2024, 15:10

Taylor Swift performs at Wembley Stadium as part of her Eras Tour on Friday, June 21, 2024 in London.
Taylor Swift performs at Wembley Stadium as part of her Eras Tour on Friday, June 21, 2024 in London. Picture: Alamy

By Henry Moore

A third teenager has been arrested in connection with a suspected terror plot to attack a Taylor Swift concert in Vienna.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

An 18-year-old Iraqi national was taken into custody on Thursday after being in contact with the 19-year-old suspected of planning the attack, Austrian home secretary Gerhard Karner said.

Swift cancelled all three of her planned shows at the Ernst Happel Stadium in Austria after two suspected extremists were arrested on Wednesday.

Chemical ingredients consistent with those to make bombs were found at the home of a 19-year-old suspect, Austria's director of public security has said.

"Technical devices" were also found at the teen's home.

The suspect was arrested in Ternitz, south of Vienna, and the second person in the capital.

Taylor Swift has been left devastated after being forced to cancel her Vienna gigs
Taylor Swift has been left devastated after being forced to cancel her Vienna gigs. Picture: Alamy

Approximately 65,000 fans were expected to attend the upcoming gigs as part of the European leg of Swift's record-breaking Eras Tour.

Omar Haijawi-Pirchner, head of the State Security and Intelligence Directorate in the Federal Ministry of the Interior said he wanted "to kill himself and a large crowd either today or tomorrow".

Mr Haijawi-Pirchner explained that the suspect had clearly been "radicalised in the direction of the Islamic State (IS) and thinks it is right to kill infidels"

“He wanted to carry out an attack in the area outside the stadium, killing as many people as possible using the knives or even using the explosive devices he had made,” said Mr Haijawi-Pirchner, citing the 19-year-old’s confession.

He planned to “kill as many people as possible outside the concert venue,” Austrian officials confirmed on Wednesday.”

Swift is reportedly "devastated for her fans" but "would never risk (their) safety", particularly when considering the tragic bombing that took place at an Ariana Grande concert in 2017.

A memorial in place following the Manchester bombing in 2017 at an Ariana Grande song
A memorial in place following the Manchester bombing in 2017 at an Ariana Grande song. Picture: Alamy

A source has told The Mirror: "Taylor has been devastated by this. She is devastated for the fans who have been waiting for years to see her.

"But the thought of what could have happened if the concerts had been targeted by a terror attack is horrifying, and she would never risk the safety of her fans."

The source added: "The memory of what happened at Ariana Grande's concert in Manchester is still very vivid in everyone's minds.

"But she has told her team that she wants to try to return to Vienna as soon as possible in the future. She is very conscious of how disappointed her fans in Austria are."

London Mayor Sadiq Khan says the UK's capital will "carry on" with hosting Swift's concerts at Wembley this month following the prevention of the planned terrorist attack.

This came afer policing minister Diana Johnson said Scotland Yard will look at "all the intelligence" ahead of the singer's five dates between Thursday August 15 and Tuesday August 20.

Mr Khan told Sky News on Thursday that London is "looking forward to welcoming Taylor Swift back" as the capital is "an international city" that regularly hosts major events.

He added: "We have a huge amount of experience in policing these events, we're never complacent, many lessons were learned after the awful Manchester Arena attack.

"The police work closely, not just with City Hall, but with councils, but also with those who host concerts, like the Taylor Swift concert coming up over the next couple of weeks."

London Mayor Sadiq Khan says the UK&squot;s capital will "carry on" with hosting Taylor Swift concerts
London Mayor Sadiq Khan says the UK's capital will "carry on" with hosting Taylor Swift concerts. Picture: Alamy

A statement from the organisers said: "Due to confirmation by government officials of a planned terrorist attack at the Ernst Happel Stadium, we have no choice but to cancel the three planned shows for everyone's safety."

Franz Ruf, the public security director at Austria's interior ministry, said that authorities were aware of "preparatory actions" for a possible attack "and also that there is a focus by the 19-year-old perpetrator on the Taylor Swift concerts in Vienna", the Austria Press Agency reported.

Read more: Rayner hits out at Tory leadership hopeful Jenrick for saying protesters shouting 'Allahu Akbar' should be arrested

Read more: Three rioters jailed for trying to set police van on fire, punching officer and racial harassment

News of the cancellations will disappoint thousands of fans expected to attend the shows
News of the cancellations will disappoint thousands of fans expected to attend the shows. Picture: Getty

