Thirteen dogs die after being electrocuted as tree falls onto powerline during storm

Thirteen pedigree dogs have died after being electrocuted in a "tragic accident". Picture: Alamy

By Megan Hinton

Thirteen pedigree dogs have died after being electrocuted in a "tragic accident" during Storm Dudley.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The dogs, some of who were less than a year old, died after a powerline was taken down by a falling tree in North Yorkshire during deadly storm Dudley.

The powerline hit a kennel block at Cuckavalda Gundogs, near Ampleforth, electrifying the runs where the dogs were kept.

Owners Jack and Anna Peckitt said 11 Labradors and two Cocker Spaniels, all aged between six months and seven years, died in the "tragic accident".

A full investigation is now underway by Northern Power Grid.

An emotional tribute to the animals posted online said: "It is with a heavy heart we would like you to know. Cuckavalda Gundogs have had a tragic accident around 4pm yesterday .

"A tree blow down taking a powerline of 11k voltage with it which fell on the kennel block, with electrified the runs. Unfortunately 13 dogs lost their lives.

Read more: Storm Dudley claims first victim after lorry driver falls off HGV

Read more: Army on standby as Storm Eunice heads for UK with 100mph gales and red alert issued

It is with a heavy heart we would like you to know . Cuckavalda Gundogs have had a tragic accident around 4pm yesterday... Posted by Cuckavalda Gundogs on Thursday, February 17, 2022

A full investigation is underway by Northern Power Grid . Jack ,Anna and Tom would like to thank everyone who have shown their concern and given help. And to Grace Lane Vets for coming out .

"At this time there is so much to do and things to sort so we ask that you do not telephone."

Sharing a photograph of the pups, the tribute continued; "This photo was taken only last week and very few of the black Labradors are still with us. There will not be a Friday favorite this week as we remember, Cockers Troy and Olive. And Labradors, Guy, Goldie, Port, Dill, Dora, Rick, Cora, Polly, Tilly, Ivy and Rose.

"RIP you beautiful creatures - all taken far too young - Aged between 7 months and 6 years."

Read more: Putin may launch 'false flag chemical weapons attack' before Ukraine invasion

Read more: Sarah Everard: Three Met cops charged over racist and misogynistic messages with killer

A Northern Powergrid spokesperson said: "Storm Dudley caused a tree on a customer’s land to fall and bring down a section of overhead power line onto kennels which were situated directly under the section of electricity network.

"Sadly, a number of dogs in the kennel were electrocuted. As soon as we were alerted, we isolated supplies in the YO61 and 62 areas, causing a power cut for around 680 customers.

"Our contact centre advisor also provided immediate safety advice to the customer to stay clear of the area and metal kennel.

"Power was safely restored to the majority of customers last night. We remain in contact with the customer, and our teams are on site carrying out final repairs to the section of network damaged by the storm."