This Morning 'facing boycott' from major stars amid Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby feud

15 May 2023, 22:51

Holly and Phil appeared on Monday's show
Holly and Phil appeared on Monday's show. Picture: ITV

By Emma Soteriou

This Morning is said to be facing a boycott from major stars as the feud between presenters Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby continues.

A-Listers are understood to be threatening to stay away from the show amid the backstage rift between the two presenters.

The pair's relationship is said to be almost ruined, with reports claiming they are "not as close as they once were" and hardly speak off-air.

Schofield's statement admitting the "last few weeks haven't been easy for either of us", after his brother, Timothy Schofield, was convicted of child sex offences - which he released without first telling Willoughby - is said to be the final straw for his co-host.

Holly and Phil talk headlines but fail to address fallout speculation

At least two regulars on the show have said they will not return while Phillip is there, according to MailOnline.

One star said: "Lots of us have now told our agents that we will not be appearing on This Morning while he is still there."

While another said: "This farce cannot go on."

The move is expected to add pressure on bosses to take action quickly.

Holly and Phil open This Morning amid speculation of fallout

Schofield and Willoughby did appear on This Morning on Monday, despite channel bosses being unable to confirm if they would or not in the lead up to it airing.

The duo put on a united front, appearing side-by-side and making no mention of stories in recent days about their ‘strained’ on-screen relationship.

In a statement released last Thursday - believed to be a last-ditch attempt to save their relationship - Schofield said: "As I have said before, Holly is my rock.

"We're the best of friends — as always, she is an incredible support on screen, behind the scenes and on the phone.

"Holly has always been there for me, through thick and thin. And I've been there for her."

