This Morning ratings plunge with fall of 170,000 viewers in a week amid Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield 'feud'

Viewers have described the atmosphere on the show as 'awkward'. Picture: Getty/ITV

By Kieran Kelly

This Morning lost 170,000 viewers in the last week amid rumours of a bitter fallout between hosts Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield.

Monday's episode had an average of 726,720 viewers, compared with 894,000 on the same day last week.

Peak viewership was also down, standing at 914,000, compared with 1.058million viewers on May 8.

It is rumoured there has been a bitter fallout between Phil and Holly, who have presented the show together for more than a decade.

Listen and subscribe to Unprecedented: Inside Downing Street on Global Player

Phil broke his silence on the rumoured fallout last week, telling The Sun that "the last few weeks haven’t been easy for either of us. As I have said before, Holly is my rock".

"We’re the best of friends — as always, she is an incredible support on screen, behind the scenes and on the phone.

"Holly has always been there for me, through thick and thin. And I’ve been there for her."

Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby presenting This Morning on Tuesday. Picture: ITV

Viewers say they have noticed what has been described as an "awkward" atmosphere on set, with one tweeting: "I haven't watched the show more months thought I'd watch today's but its clear the partnership is strained."

Phil, 61, has been left “a shell of himself” following a reported dispute between him and Holly.

Mr Schofield’s statement about about his co-star was received poorly by both channel bosses and Holly according to reports, as neither were consulted or agreed with the contents of the statement.

Read More: Phillip Schofield left ‘a shell of himself’ after rumoured sofa feud with co-star Holly Willoughby

Read More: This Morning 'facing boycott' from major stars amid Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby feud

A source told the Mirror: "He is becoming increasingly withdrawn and almost a shell of himself.“He seems down and spends a lot of time in his dressing room. We’re worried about him."

But one contradicted: "This is a PR disaster totally of his own making. The whole thing beggars belief."

It follows the conviction of Phillip's brother, Timothy Schofield, who was found guilty for child sex offences last month.