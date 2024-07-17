Thomas Crooks' father 'called police on the day of the Trump rally shooting'

Police found "over a dozen" firearms at Crooks' home. Picture: Alamy

By Henry Moore

The father of a would-be assassin who tried to kill Donald Trump called the police after the attack, fearing his son and a firearm were missing from their home.

Thomas Matthew Crooks, 20, used an AR-style rifle in a botched assassination attempt as the former President spoke at a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania on Saturday.

Shortly after shots had been fired at the rally, the attacker’s father, Matthew Crooks contacted police to inform them his son and a gun were missing, three senior law enforcement officers told NBC news.

Police then attended the Crooks’ home, where upon searching they discovered “more than a dozen” firearms.

Law enforcement officials have revealed Crooks purchased over 50 rounds of ammunition in the hours before his fatal attack.

The FBI also discovered what appeared to be a box of explosive materials in the car that Crooks had driven to the rally.

Thomas Crooks was killed on the scene. Picture: Getty

Police believe this could be a sign that the shooter was planning to initiate an explosion of some kind.

While Crooks failed in his attempt to kill former President Trump, his attack did kill Corey Comperatone, a 50-year-old volunteer firefighter, and injure two others.

The shooter's motives remain unknown, but the FBI has said it is continuing to investigate the cause of the assassination attempt.

This comes as the head of the US Secret Service admitted snipers weren't placed on the "sloping roof" used by Crooks to shoot at Donald Trump over "safety concern.”

Donald Trump raised his fist and shouted "fight" after the shooting. Picture: Alamy

Agency Chief Kimberly Cheatle said: "That building in particular has a sloped roof at its highest point.

"And so, you know, there’s a safety factor that would be considered there that we wouldn’t want to put somebody up on a sloped roof.

Cheatle added the Agency knew the roof was a vulnerable point but chose not to place personnel on it anyway.

Speaking to ABC News, she said: "The decision was made to secure the building, from inside."

From the roof Crooks had a clear line of sight to Trump.