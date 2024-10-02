Doctor charged with attempted murder after alleged poisoning of man in 70s - as well as use of chemical weapon ricin

2 October 2024, 05:12 | Updated: 2 October 2024, 06:27

BRITAIN-CRIME-COURT
Dr Thomas Kwan is going on trial at Newcastle Crown Court. Picture: Getty

By Flaminia Luck

A GP is going on trial on Wednesday charged with attempted murder after allegedly poisoning his mother's partner as well as making and using the chemical weapon ricin.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Dr Thomas Kwan, 52, of Brading Court, Ingleby Barwick, Teesside, is charged with the attempted murder of Patrick O'Hara, who is in his 70s, in Newcastle on January 22 this year.

The Sunderland-based GP, who is going on trial at Newcastle Crown Court, is also charged with production of a chemical weapon - ricin - between January 1 and January 22 this year.

Hong Kong-born Kwan, who is a married father-of-one, is also charged with using a chemical weapon, ricin, on January 22.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Israel has vowed to retaliate after Iran launched a barrage of missiles at targets across the country

British Forces 'played their part' in supporting Israel after Tehran launches missiles

APTOPIX Thailand Bus Fire

Thai police arrest driver of school bus fire that killed 23

Election 2024 Debate

Tim Walz and JD Vance go in-depth on policy in vice presidential debate

BRITAIN-TOURISM-WEATHER-OFFBEAT

Wettest September in southern England for over 100 years, claims Met Office - as rain set to continue

The 24-year old was shot in the head with a single gunshot wound after a pursuit in Streatham Hill and later died in hospital

Met Police marksman to face trial over fatal shooting of Chris Kaba

Debate

Tim Walz and JD Vance take aim at presidential candidates as they face off in final debate until US election

Harry's trip to Lesotho and South Africa appears to mark another week away from his wife

Prince Harry lands in southern Africa for another trip without wife Meghan

Keri Starmer, Premierminister des Vereinigten Koenigreichs und Nordirlands, waehrend einer Pressekonferenz in Berlin, 28.08.2024. Berlin Deutschland *** Keri Starmer, Prime Minister of the United Kingdom of Great Britain a

'Put Brexit behind us': Starmer heads to Brussels in new bid to reset EU relations with Britain

Donald Trump

Donald Trump refuses to participate in interview for election TV special

One-tenth of civil servants 'should be in prison' because they are bad at their jobs, Kemi Badenoch has claimed.

One-in-ten civil servants 'should be in prison', says Conservative leadership hopeful Kemi Badenoch

Music mogul Sean Combs is facing allegations of sexual misconduct from 120 new accusers

Rapper ‘P Diddy’ faces sexual misconduct allegations from 120 new people, lawyer says

Israel's highly prized air defence system the Iron Dome is called into action when the country faces aerial attacks

What is the Iron Dome?: Israel's air defence system explained after it shoots down Iranian missiles

Israeli air defence system in action

Fears of escalation in Middle East as Iran launches missile strike against Israel

The prime minister of Israel has said Iran will suffer for its attack this evening

Netanyahu warns 'Iran made a big mistake tonight and will pay for it' after Tehran launches missiles at Israel

Debris in the aftermath of Hurricane Helene

Desperation and exhaustion in North Carolina days after Hurricane Helene deluge

President Joe Biden has hailed the military capabilities of the US and the IDF - after a massive Iranian missile attack on Israel was thwarted.

'Defeated and ineffective': Biden hails US and IDF capabilities after 200 Iranian missiles cause no Israeli deaths

Latest News

See more Latest News

Sean "Diddy" Combs

120 people accuse Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs of sexual misconduct, lawyer says

Sir Keir Starmer has warned that the Middle East is 'on the brink' in a televised Downing Street address following Iran's missile attack on Israel.

'The region is on the brink': Starmer warns against escalation in Downing Street address after Iran missile attack
Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer has called for a ceasefire in the Middle East after a call with Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu - as the IDF vows retaliation for Iran's ballistic missile attack.

Starmer calls for Middle East ceasefire after call with Netanyahu - as Israel vows retaliation for Iran missile attack
Footage has shown missiles flying over Jordan with other images showing missiles in the skies above the city of Tel Aviv

Lebanese ambassador calls for ceasefire as Iran fires hundreds of missiles at Israel

Christmas decoration in Caracas

It’s Christmas in Venezuela in October – by order of the president

David Beckham and Prince William have welcomed two state-of-the-art helicopters to the London Air Ambulance fleet - after a mammoth £16 million fundraising appeal supported by LBC listeners.

David Beckham and Prince William welcome state-of-the-art London air ambulances after £16 million fundraiser
Israeli soldiers on an armoured vehicle

Iran has launched missile strike on Israel, says Israeli military

Israel has vowed that the Iranian missile attack will have consequences

Israel warns it will 'respond powerfully' TONIGHT following Iran's missile barrage of amid fears of wider war
Claudia Sheinbaum waving from a car

Claudia Sheinbaum is sworn in as Mexico’s first female president

A rocket crash landed in Jordan

Missile fired by Iran at Israel crashes on street in Jordan, leaving locals terrified

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

See more Royals

Princess Beatrice and her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi

Princess Beatrice is pregnant: Royal is expecting her second child with husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi
Prince William poses for a selfie with members of the Air Ambulance crew during a visit to RAF Northolt

Two state-of-the-art London Air Ambulances take to the skies after fundraising campaign hailed by Prince William
Prince Harry returns to London without Meghan to attend WellChild awards - but King Charles remains in Scotland

Prince Harry shares sweet detail about daughter Lilibet as he visits London without Meghan Markle

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Traditional steelmaking is ending at Port Talbot

End of traditional steelmaking at Port Talbot cannot lead to 'managed decline' - we need a clear vision for the future
Heritage erased and economic uncertainty: the closure of the blast furnaces at Port Talbot marks the end of an era, writes Charlotte Brumpton-Childs.

Heritage erased and economic uncertainty: the closure of the blast furnaces at Port Talbot marks the end of an era
At 47% of the national minimum wage, how maternity pay is 'excessive' is truly beyond me.

At 47% of the national minimum wage, how maternity pay is 'excessive' is truly beyond me

The Scottish Tory leadership race is over— but the headaches are only beginning, writes Gina Davidson.

The Scottish Tory leadership race is over— but the headaches are only beginning

Feargal Sharkey is teaming up with LBC's Nick Ferrari to audit Britain's rivers

I'm teaming up with LBC to reveal state of Britain's rivers - we need to shock people into action, writes Feargal Sharkey
Keir Starmer and his wife Victoria

We're starting to learn what Starmerism means but he has to make sure the cracks don't shatter his vision
Starmer's plan to tackle unemployment has a major flaw – can he see it?

Starmer's opportunity: How understanding health can help benefit claimants find work

AI's Energy Demands Are Soaring – Can Labour’s Clean Power Vision Keep Up?

AI's energy demands are soaring – Can Labour’s clean power vision keep up?

No more 'treasury brain': Rachel Reeves signals new economic era in conference speech, writes Fran Boait.

No more 'treasury brain': Rachel Reeves signals new economic era in conference speech

Pensioners Out in the Cold – But Banking Hubs Offer a Glimmer of Hope.

Pensioners out in the cold – But banking hubs offer a glimmer of hope

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit