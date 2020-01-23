Thomas Markle: I watched Meghan's wedding from a 'safe house'

Meghan Markle's estranged father Thomas has told of his pain at having to watch his daughter marry Prince Harry from the confines of a 'safe house'.

Mr Markle told a Channel 5 documentary how he watched his daughter walk down the aisle shortly after he had been released from hospital following a heart attack.

He said: "I stayed at a safe house and watched the wedding."My daughter looked beautiful. I wish that I could have been there with her. I was certainly appreciative Charles was there."

Thomas Markle told of his sadness at watching his daughter's wedding from a 'safe house'. Picture: Channel 5

But he said he was "jealous" of the Prince of Wales as he watched the ceremony on television, and that walking his daughter down the aisle was something "I really wanted to do."

He added: "I admit I cried a bit about that. To this day I can't forget that moment, she was beautiful. It was a nice wedding."

Mr Markle also revealed the details of his last phone call with the Sussexes on the eve of their 2018 wedding as it emerged he had posed for a paparazzi photographer, a decision he says will 'haunt me for the rest of my life.

He criticised Harry for the lack of support shown to him. He said: "To them I don’t exist."Harry is part of my family - we should be talking."Meghan was my most important relationship and my pride and joy.

"I miss Meghan. I miss who she was. I don’t know she is now. That’s the problem."

He also said he felt the royal family owed him money, when he was asked questions about his decision to do deals with paparazzi photographers. "The royals owe me. Harry owes me. Meghan owes me."What I should been through, I should be rewarded for."I’m in my senior years now. It’s time to look after daddy.”

It comes as Harry and Meghan are starting their new life away from the royal family in Canada.

But Canadians are reportedly not happy about potentially having to foot the bill for the couple's security arrangements. 80,000 people are said to have signed a petition calling for them to pay their own way.