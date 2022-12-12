Thor the Walrus takes a nap on Hampshire beach - and public urged not to approach

Thor lounging on the beach in Hampshire. Picture: British Divers Marine Life Rescue

By Asher McShane

Members of the public are being urged to keep their distance after a walrus swam up to a Hampshire beach for a nap.

The animal, Thor, was spotted resting at Calshot in the early hours of Saturday, more than 2.000 miles from home.

The walrus has already attracted crowds of onlookers. However British Divers Marine Life Rescue (BDMLR) is advising people to leave him well alone and allow him to conserve energy.

Advice issued as walrus appears in Southampton. A walrus known as ‘Thor’ is currently being monitored by BDMLR... Posted by British Divers Marine Life Rescue on Sunday, December 11, 2022

The animals can weigh around 1,000kg, live up to 40 years, and face increased threats from climate change.

A cordon has been set up and visitors are being kept a long distance away.

Amazing to see this #walrus at Calshot, Hampshire. Nicknamed ‘Thor’ he has already been seen in France & the Netherlands. Marine mammal medics were there to keep an eye on him and to make sure onlookers didn’t get too close. He eventually slipped into the water and away. pic.twitter.com/cylTybBubb — Denise Murray (@Denem24) December 11, 2022

n a Facebook post, the BDMLR said: “Key advice is being issued to everyone to give the walrus a very wide berth to avoid disturbing it. They travel long distances and have rest stops to recover and regain energy before moving on again.”

Thor is known to have visited the Netherlands and France in recent weeks. Thor is understood to have since moved on from his resting spot at the beach.