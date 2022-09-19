'Those who cling to power and privileges are forgotten': Archbishop of Canterbury’s message at Queen’s funeral

The Archbishop of Canterbury warned "those who cling to power and privileges are long forgotten" in a message to world leaders who gathered for the Queen’s funeral today. Picture: Alamy

By Lauren Lewis

The Archbishop of Canterbury warned "those who cling to power and privileges are long forgotten" in a message to world leaders who gathered for the Queen’s funeral today.

The Most Rev Justin Welby told mourners told mourners the "grief" felt around the world over the Queen's death "arises from her abundant life and loving service".

"She was joyful, present to so many, touching a multitude of lives," he added.

"People of loving service are rare in any walk of life. Leaders of loving service are still rarer.

"But in all cases those who serve will be loved and remembered when those who cling to power and privileges are forgotten.

"The grief of this day - felt not only by the late Queen's family but all round the nation, Commonwealth and world - arises from her abundant life and loving service, now gone from us."

US President Joe Biden and the First Lady take their seats at the funeral of Queen Elizabeth. Picture: Alamy

French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte arrive at the Queen's funeral. Picture: Alamy

Archbishop Welby added: "We will all face the merciful judgement of God: we can all share the Queen's hope which in life and death inspired her servant leadership. Service in life, hope in death.

"All who follow the Queen's example, and inspiration of trust and faith in God, can with her say: 'We will meet again.'"

More than 2,000 guests, including royals, world leaders, and politicians, watched the historic state funeral at the Abbey this morning.

The Archbishop, speaking after the funeral, said it was "the honour of a lifetime, and among its saddest moments, to preach at the state funeral of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II."

The Queen's cortege arrives at Windsor. Picture: Alamy

The Queen's coffin was removed from Westminster Abbey at the end of the funeral just before midday and transported to Winsdor.

The cortege then travelled to Windsor, where the UK's longest reigning monarch will be interred alongside her late husband Prince Philip in St George's Chapel's vault.

Thousands of people fell silent, held their phones aloft and waved flags as the Queen's coffin passed along the Long Walk towards St George's Chapel.

The crowd was so dense that those at the back could only view the procession through their phones held high on selfie sticks.

Meanwhile around 800 guests gathered at St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle for the committal service.