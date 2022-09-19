'Those who cling to power and privileges are forgotten': Archbishop of Canterbury’s message at Queen’s funeral

19 September 2022, 16:11

The Archbishop of Canterbury warned "those who cling to power and privileges are long forgotten" in a message to world leaders who gathered for the Queen’s funeral today.
The Archbishop of Canterbury warned "those who cling to power and privileges are long forgotten" in a message to world leaders who gathered for the Queen’s funeral today. Picture: Alamy

By Lauren Lewis

The Archbishop of Canterbury warned "those who cling to power and privileges are long forgotten" in a message to world leaders who gathered for the Queen’s funeral today.

The Most Rev Justin Welby told mourners told mourners the "grief" felt around the world over the Queen's death "arises from her abundant life and loving service".

"She was joyful, present to so many, touching a multitude of lives," he added.

"People of loving service are rare in any walk of life. Leaders of loving service are still rarer.

"But in all cases those who serve will be loved and remembered when those who cling to power and privileges are forgotten.

"The grief of this day - felt not only by the late Queen's family but all round the nation, Commonwealth and world - arises from her abundant life and loving service, now gone from us."

US President Joe Biden and the First Lady take their seats at the funeral of Queen Elizabeth
US President Joe Biden and the First Lady take their seats at the funeral of Queen Elizabeth. Picture: Alamy
French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte arrive at the Queen's funeral
French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte arrive at the Queen's funeral. Picture: Alamy

Read more: A son grieves for his mother: King Charles sheds a tear as world mourns the Queen

Archbishop Welby added: "We will all face the merciful judgement of God: we can all share the Queen's hope which in life and death inspired her servant leadership. Service in life, hope in death.

"All who follow the Queen's example, and inspiration of trust and faith in God, can with her say: 'We will meet again.'"

More than 2,000 guests, including royals, world leaders, and politicians, watched the historic state funeral at the Abbey this morning.

The Archbishop, speaking after the funeral, said it was "the honour of a lifetime, and among its saddest moments, to preach at the state funeral of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II."

The Queen's cortege arrives at Windsor
The Queen's cortege arrives at Windsor. Picture: Alamy

Read more: Man arrested after trying to jump barriers as Queen’s coffin procession begins

The Queen's coffin was removed from Westminster Abbey at the end of the funeral just before midday and transported to Winsdor.

The cortege then travelled to Windsor, where the UK's longest reigning monarch will be interred alongside her late husband Prince Philip in St George's Chapel's vault.

Thousands of people fell silent, held their phones aloft and waved flags as the Queen's coffin passed along the Long Walk towards St George's Chapel.

The crowd was so dense that those at the back could only view the procession through their phones held high on selfie sticks.

Meanwhile around 800 guests gathered at St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle for the committal service.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Kate wore the Queen’s necklace for her funeral

Kate's poignant tribute to the Queen as she wears Her Majesty's pearl choker and drop earrings during historic service

The Queen's funeral and King Charles

Queen Elizabeth's funeral: What happens next for the royal family and the United Kingdom?

Royal Navy personnel carried the police officer away on a stretcher

Overwhelmed policeman and palace official collapse during the Queen's funeral

A lone piper played Sleep, Dearie, Sleep, as the congregation left Westminster Abbey following the Queen's funeral this morning.

Lone piper plays Sleep, Dearie, Sleep as congregation leaves Westminster Abbey

Meghan Markle was seen in tears as she left Westminster Abbey after the Queen's funeral service

Meghan overcome with emotion as she's seen wiping away tear after Queen’s funeral

A man was arrested after trying to jump the barriers near the cenotaph

Man arrested after trying to jump barriers as Queen’s coffin procession begins

The Queen's coffin is carried into St George's chapel in Windsor

Her final resting place: Queen returns to Windsor to be reunited with her beloved Philip after committal service

The Queen will be taken to Windsor after her state funeral.

Last chance to say goodbye to the Queen: The coffin's route to Windsor confirmed

The Prince and Princess of Wales with their children at Buckingham Palace

Prince William and Kate Middleton children: Titles, ages and number in line to the throne

The Queen's coffin heads down the Mall in a procession with the King, other Royals, and servicemen before making its way to Windsor

Queen’s final journey: Royals march by her side as coffin makes its way from Westminster Abbey to Windsor Castle

Millions watch in silence on big screens across the UK as the Queen is laid to rest

Millions watch in silence from Bradford to Belfast and at Gatwick as the Queen is laid to rest

William and George were seen entering the abbey together

Solemn Prince William and George enter Westminster Abbey for procession

The seating plan revealed Harry was sat opposite William

Harry and Meghan sit behind King Charles as William and Kate are opposite in funeral seating plan

George was seen getting emotional during the service.

A loving mother's touch: Moment Kate comforts crying George, 9, during Queen's funeral

King Charles led the nation in mourning today for Queen Elizabeth's funeral

A son grieves for his mother: King Charles sheds a tear as world mourns the Queen

The Queen's coffin is draped in a flag and covered with royal jewels and flowers

What flag is on Queen Elizabeth II's coffin for her state funeral?

Latest News

See more Latest News

Mark Frerichs

Family of American says he was freed by Taliban in swap

Pakistan Imran Khan

Court orders charges against ex-Pakistani PM Khan to be dropped

Puerto Rico Tropical Weather

Hurricane Fiona slams Dominican Republic after pounding Puerto Rico

Satellite image showing the Pivdennoukrainsk Nuclear Power Plant, also known as the South Ukraine Nuclear Power Plant, in the southern Mykolaiv region of Ukraine (Planet Labs PBC via AP)

Ukraine says Russian missile struck close to nuclear plant

Valery Polyakov

Valery Polyakov, who took longest single trip to space, dies

Taiwan Earthquake

Stranded tourists safe as repairs begin after Taiwan quake

Joe Biden's limo The Beast takes the President to Westminster Abbey

Joe Biden's 'Beast' gets 'stuck in traffic': President's motorcade held up on way to the Queen’s funeral
Britain Royals Biden

Joe Biden says US would defend Taiwan against Chinese invasion

The full list of music to be played at the Queen's state funeral at Westminster Abbey

Queen Elizabeth II state funeral: all of the music played during the service

Trains have been halted and roads closed off.

London grinds to a halt as roads shut and trains into Paddington suspended as million people try to enter capital

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

How many Prime Ministers have served throughout Queen Elizabeth II’s reign?

How Many British Prime Ministers Have Served Throughout Queen Elizabeth II’s Reign?

The timeline for Boris Johnson to face another confidence vote in his leadership could be drastically shortened

Boris to quit as PM: What happens next?

House keys resting on a calculator

Who will get the cost of living payment and do you need to apply?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Andrew Marr sure Queen would have loved Archbishop of Canterbury's 'very, very traditional tough-edged Christian sermon'

Andrew Marr sure Queen would have loved Archbishop of Canterbury's 'very very traditional, tough-edged Christian sermon'
Dame Maureen Lipman says the Queen's 'beauty struck us all, she couldn't take a bad photo'

Dame Maureen Lipman says the Queen's 'beauty struck us all, she couldn't take a bad photo'

King Charles is a leader and a great listener, ex-communications secretary tells LBC

King Charles is a leader and a great listener, ex-communications secretary tells LBC

Policing anti-monarchy protestors properly 'not a hard job', insists barrister behind blank-placard experiment

Policing anti-monarchy protestors properly 'not a hard job', insists barrister behindPolicing anti-monarchy protestors properly 'not a hard job', insists barrister behind blank-placard experiment
NHS Manager fed up at portrayal over bank holiday cancellations

NHS Manager 'fed up' at service's portrayal over Queen's bank holiday cancellations

Caller drops out of queue to see the Queen's coffin

Caller drops out of 'celeb-spotting' queue for Queen's coffin after it became a 'joke'

‘This is deliberate’: James O’Brien challenges the ‘enormous queue snaking through London’

‘This is deliberate’: James O’Brien challenges the ‘enormous queue snaking through London’

commonwealth

The Commonwealth is at risk according to caller who says the nations are in common but the wealth is in the UK
Nick Ferrari slams overzealous security taking sweets from old ladies in lying in state queue

Nick Ferrari slams overzealous security taking sweets from old ladies in lying in state queue
Tonight with Andrew Marr 15/09 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 15/09 | Watch again

More Topics

See more More Topics

Queen's Platinum Jubilee

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London