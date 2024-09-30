Nearly a thousand British tourists taking legal action after falling ill during Cape Verde holidays

30 September 2024, 10:19

A total of 926 people over three years have been struck down with stomach bugs while staying at luxury hotel resorts on the island
A total of 926 people over three years have been struck down with stomach bugs while staying at luxury hotel resorts on the island. Picture: Alamy

By Will Conroy

Nearly 1,000 British tourists are taking joint legal action after falling ill with gastrointestinal infections while on holiday in Cape Verde.

A total of 926 people over three years have been struck down with stomach bugs while staying at luxury hotel resorts on the island.

Infections such as Shigella and Salmonella have been reported by holidaymakers with some unable to leave their room for several days.

Cordelia Plummer, 56, from Shard End, Birmingham, and partner Ian Waller, 56, from Kingston-Upon-Hull, are among a new group to contact lawyers about their holiday.

They both fell ill during a £3,000 two-week stay at a 5-star hotel in Sal, Cape Verde in July this year after booking the holiday via tour operator Tui.

Infections such as Shigella and Salmonella have been reported by Cape Verde holidaymakers
Infections such as Shigella and Salmonella have been reported by Cape Verde holidaymakers. Picture: Alamy

Jatinder Paul, who is a specialist international serious injury lawyer at Irwin Mitchell, is representing the holidaymakers.

He said: “The sheer volume of clients we’re continuing to see coming forward having fallen ill during stays in Cape Verde over the last three years is incredibly concerning.

“The numbers involved show that these aren’t isolated incidents. The fact that significant numbers are still approaching us with similar first-hand accounts points towards a worrying picture of ongoing illness that shows no sign of ending.

“Those we represent rightly have a number of concerns over how such illnesses have occurred over such a period of time,” he said.

“Gastric illness can result in long-term health problems or even death, and the fear is this could end in tragedy if something isn’t done to address the underlying causes.”

It is understood that several different groups fell sick with similar illnesses at the same time and the lawyers are calling for more people to come forward. Tui has yet to comment.

Plummer and Waller are among a new group of ten holidaymakers who stayed at a five-star hotel this summer to instruct Irwin Mitchell.

Meanwhile, hundreds of other holidaymakers have instructed the firm following an illness at other Cape Verde hotels.

In 2022, a total of 806 people came forward followed by 65 in 2023 and 55 so far this year.

Cordelia Plummer and partner Ian Waller have contacted lawyers after falling ill during a Cape Verde holiday booked via tour operator Tui
Cordelia Plummer and partner Ian Waller have contacted lawyers after falling ill during a Cape Verde holiday booked via tour operator Tui. Picture: Alamy

Plummer was taken ill a week into the break with severe gastric symptoms, including vomiting and diarrhoea.

She was unable to leave her room for four days before consulting her GP upon returning to the UK, who initially said her symptoms could be a sign of Shigella.

Waller suffered the same symptoms a few days later which continued for the remainder of the holiday and as he returned home.

The couple said they were shocked to read negative reviews of the resort online after returning home and had noticed that food was often served uncovered and lukewarm.

Plummer said: “What was meant to be a dream two weeks on a wonderful island turned into a holiday Ian and myself will now do our best to forget.

“What started as headaches and a feeling of nausea, became the worst sickness and diarrhoea I’ve ever known.

“I think everyone has probably had an upset stomach at one time or another, but I have never felt so ill.”

