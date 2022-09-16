Thousands more to see Queen’s coffin during final journey ‘after route plans changed’

Thousands more to see Queen's coffin after change of route. Picture: Alamy

By Stephen Rigley

Thousands more people will get the chance to see the Queen's coffin in its final journey after plans to the route were changed

The hearse carrying her from Westminster to Windsor after Monday's funeral is expected to take the long way around to allow more mourners to pay their respects.

It will reportedly avoid the M4 - the quickest route - and instead stick to A-roads, including the A30 and A4, the Daily Mail reports.

An inside told the paper: "All the other royals will be going on the M4."

Queen's coffin in Westminster Hall. Picture: Alamy

The Queen's funeral, conducted by the Dean of Westminster, will begin at 11am on Monday.At 12.15pm Her Majesty's children and other members of the Royal Family will walk behind her coffin to Wellington Arch.

The coffin will then be lifted into the state hearse, which will begin its journey to Windsor. It's understood that after the hearse sets off it will travel along roads to Hyde Park to give mourners a chance to pay their respects.

The car is due to arrive at the Long Walk in Windsor at 3.15pm, where the public will get another chance to say their final farewells before Her Majesty is laid to rest next to her beloved husband Philip in St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle.