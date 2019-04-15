Thousands Of Climate Change Protesters To Block London Streets

15 April 2019, 09:03 | Updated: 15 April 2019, 10:46

Climate change protesters take to London's streets
Climate change protesters take to London's streets. Picture: LBC Reporter Rachael Venables

Parts of Central London are set to grind to a halt as thousands of climate change activists take to the streets to protest over the destruction of the biosphere.

Around 2,300 people have said they will join in the protest action organised by eco-activist group Extinction Rebellion, which is being called "mass, non-violent disruption."

From 11 am on Monday, demonstrators have said they will block the roads at four key sites in the capital, as they respond to the movement’s call to “rebel - and have a damn good time doing it”.

Protests at Oxford Circus, Parliament Square, Waterloo Bridge and Marble Arch will each have a different theme but will be held under the same banner.

Extinction Rebellion said it does not necessarily want to cause delays to motorists but “our Government’s failure over the last 30 years leaves us no choice”.

Scotland Yard said they have “appropriate policing plans” in place.

They added: “We will always provide a proportionate policing plan to balance the right to a peaceful protest, while ensuring that disruption to communities is kept to a minimum."

The London protests are part of an"International Rebellion" in 33 countries across the globe.

