Thousands of Greggs workers to get £700 bonus each as bakery chain beats McDonalds at breakfast

Breakfast champion: Customers queue at Greggs. Picture: Alamy

By Asher McShane

Workers at bakery chain Greggs are in line for a £700 boost after it kicked McDonald’s off the top spot for Britain’s favourite breakfast.

Greggs, which offers a breakfast bacon and sausage roll and a regular latte for £3.75, has overtaken the Golden Arches.

Yesterday Greggs announced it has taken 19.6% of the breakfast takeaway market in the UK - knocking McDonald’s off the top spot.

It has taken 8.2% of the overall market for takeaway food.

Matt Britzman, equity analyst at Hargreaves Lansdown, said: “Greggs is far more than just a treat, and its value offering puts it in a sweet spot with consumers still battling higher living costs.

Customers enjoy a break at a Greggs store in Holborn, London. Picture: Alamy

“Maintaining that price point is key, and, with cost inflation easing, Greggs is making sure customers feel the benefit too.”

Roisin Currie, CEO of Greggs, said 25,000 of the firm's 32,000 staff - those that have been with the company for at least six years - will get a £700 bonus in their pay packets at the end of March to recognise their 'hard work and effort' over 2023.

She said: “We have been number one for a number of months. We have more consumers eating breakfast out of the home.”

Greggs profits profits soared 13.1 per cent to £167.7million last year.Greggs sold around 250m sausage rolls last year.