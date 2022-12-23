Thousands of homes could be without water on Christmas Day after burst pipes

23 December 2022, 14:15

File picture of a leak pipe
File picture of a leak pipe. Picture: Alamy
Fran Way

By Fran Way

Thousands of homes in South East England could be without water on Christmas Day after freezing temperatures caused pipes to burst.

The burst pipes caused water pressure problems in Sussex, Kent and Hampshire - leaving 24,000 households without access to running water just days before Christmas.

Water companies have been working around the clock to try and reconnect the homes before the festive weekend.

Firms have blamed the rapid thawing of frozen pipes which had caused an increase number of bursts and leaks, meaning the storage reservoir levels dropped.

South East Water is 'committed' to getting its customers who are currently without water back in supply by Christmas Day if not sooner.

Southern Water said there would be a restricted supply for at least 48 hours as they were under 'significant pressure'.

