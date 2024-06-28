Thousands of HSBC, Nationwide, Barclays and Virgin Money customers hit by payment problems - and it’s payday

Thousands of customers with HSBC, Nationwide, Barclays and Virgin Money have been affected. Picture: Alamy

By Asher McShane

Thousands of customers with HSBC, Nationwide, Barclays and Virgin Money have been hit with problems accessing their accounts on the last working day of the month, which is payday for many workers.

HSBC and Virgin Money were both impacted by issues with their mobile banking apps.

Customers complained they could not access their accounts, and others said their salaries have not been received.

Issues with banking apps have largely been resolved but there are still issues with the “faster payment system”, which has meant many people’s salaries have not been paid into accounts, leaving customers complaining that they are unable to pay bills.

The problems began at around 8.20am today, with more than 7,000 HSBC customers reporting an outage.

Anyone else having issues with HSBC mobile banking app today pic.twitter.com/IpwpUFyC8P — Debs (@debspwwales) June 28, 2024

An HSBC spokesman said: A spokesman said: “Customers sending payments online, by app or on the phone may see a slow response or see a failure notice.

“We advise them to please check with the recipient or view their recent transactions in the mobile app via the notifications icon before attempting to the send the payment again.

We’re really sorry that some customers are having issues accessing personal online and mobile banking. Our IT teams are working hard to get these services back to normal. You can still authorise online card purchases via SMS. — HSBC UK (@HSBC_UK) June 28, 2024

“We’re really sorry to those impacted, and are working hard to fully resolve.

Classic @HSBC_UK with the banking app being down on payday 🤦‍♀️ — Lil Morris 🏃‍♀️ (@BlondeLilmo) June 28, 2024

“We’ll continue to share the latest information available and guidance for our customers via our social channels.”

Nationwide replied to a string of customers on X complaining that they had not received their wages into their accounts.

"This has happened several times before", one user complained, while another said it was "twice now in the past couple of months" that they had experienced a delay.

Hi @HSBC_UK is the app working today? I can't access my accounts, says service unavailable! It's oayday so I have bills to pay and I cannot log in! — TinaKfilan🐼🐼🤵👰💕💙 (@tinkerbaby100) June 28, 2024

Nationwide said it was "aware there is a delay with some customers receiving their salary or pension payments today".

It added: "These payments are being processed, and will be paid into your account today. Sorry for any inconvenience this is causing."

HSBC app down on payday?! These man are not serious — M (@DjMuks) June 28, 2024

Virgin Money said on X that it was "aware of intermittent issues with accessing online banking and our app, which we're working to resolve as quickly as possible".

"Thanks for your patience while we restore the service."

It follows an earlier post alerting customers to "delays to payments both in and out of their Virgin Money account", and asking people not to try again to make a payment if they had received an error message.

Last month, occurring on the same date, NatWest experienced an approximately four-hour outage affecting its mobile and online banking services.