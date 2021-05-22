Thousands of protesters descend on London demanding ‘freedom’ for Palestine

Protesters walk along Piccadily in central London. Picture: PA

By Patrick Grafton-Green

Jeremy Corbyn was among the speakers as thousands of protesters descended on central London to demand "freedom" for Palestinians.

A large crowd gathered in Hyde Park on Saturday afternoon for a rally in solidarity with the people of Palestine.

Protesters held banners, let off fireworks and chanted in heavy rain. A Palestinian flag was also placed at the top of a nearby crane.

Organisers from the Palestine Solidarity Campaign estimated that over 180,000 people attended the rally.

Mr Corbyn spoke at the end of the event, after speeches from former shadow chancellor John McDonnell and rapper Lowkey.

The former Labour leader said: "Children should not grow up having seen their home demolished by a bomb dropped from the safety of thousands of feet above.

"The occupation is the issue, the occupation of the West Bank, the siege of Gaza, they are the issues.

"While the ceasefire is a step forward, unless the fundamental issues are addressed, we will be here again."

Protesters in Whitehall. Picture: PA

Mr Corbyn added: "We will be here as long as is it takes until the Palestinian people are free.

"We will never give up on the Palestinian people, we will never go away from the Palestinian people and their cause."

Mr McDonnell said: "The message is clear, we will not cease our campaign in solidarity until there is justice.

"So let's make it clear, no justice, no peace."

It came after thousands marched through central London from Victoria Embankment on their way to Hyde Park.

They held banners and placards, chanting "we are all Palestinians" and blocking off road traffic as they walked.

Groups of police officers watched on, as people climbed bus stops and lampposts and wrote "Free Palestine" on walls.

Protesters march in solidarity with the people of Palestine. Picture: PA

One protester, named Muktha Ali, 32, from Harrow, north-west London, said: "Mothers, fathers, brothers, sisters and children have been bombed and murdered, Palestine has to be free."

Another, named Jake, said: "I stand in solidarity with Palestinians, and so should everyone, no matter your nationality."

While largely peaceful, a few could be seen throwing objects at police officers who attempted to split up the march after they reached Hyde Park.

Among the groups in attendance were branches of the National Education Union and the Stop The War Coalition.

Saturday marked the first full day of a truce that ended the fourth Israel-Hamas war in just over a decade.

Israel's security cabinet has approved a ceasefire, a move praised by Boris Johnson and Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab.