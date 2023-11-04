Met make first arrests as thousands of pro-Palestine protesters march in UK cities

Protests are taking place across the UK. Picture: Alamy/Getty/Social media

By Emma Soteriou

Thousands of pro-Palestine protesters have gathered in cities across the UK as fears grow over disruption on Remembrance Day.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Huge crowds gathered in cities including London, Manchester and Newcastle on Saturday as pro-Palestine protesters called for Israel to declare a ceasefire in Gaza.

It marked the fourth weekend of protests, with a sea of Palestinian flags seen near Trafalgar Square after having moved down Regent Street from Oxford Circus.

People could be heard chanting "Gaza, stop the massacre" and "from the river to the sea, Palestine will be free".

At least three people have so far been arrested in Piccadilly Circus, with them having been taken to a central London police station, the Met said.

Police clash with protesters in London. Picture: Getty

Police earlier stepped in after protesters sat down in the middle of Oxford Circus and completely blocked the road.

They said the demonstration was being "closely monitored" as it made its way through the capital.

Meanwhile, in Newcastle, thousands gathered outside the city's museum, with signs reading: "Israel get out of Palestine."

Read more: Sickening poster at the Cenotaph: Met investigation as calls grow to stop protesters targeting 'sacred' Remembrance Day

Read more: 'Don't test us, you will pay dearly': Netanyahu's warning to Hezbollah after leader says war is on 'more than one front'

People at a rally in Trafalgar Square. Picture: Alamy

It comes as there are growing concerns that demonstrations could disrupt Remembrance weekend.

Tens of thousands of demonstrators are planning to take to the streets of London on Armistice Day on Saturday November 11.

There are fears the march could disrupt the two-minute silence commemorating the war dead, and the daytime and evening Festival of Remembrance at the Royal Albert Hall, with the latter performance usually attended by members of the royal family.

Protesters in Southend during the day of action. Picture: Alamy

Rishi Sunak previously warned that protests on Armistice Day would be "provocative and disrespectful".

He said there is a "clear and present risk that the Cenotaph and other war memorials could be desecrated".

The Met Police said officers will be deployed across the capital that weekend as part of a "significant policing and security operation".

It said protest groups have not indicated plans to march on Remembrance Sunday on November 12, but a significant demonstration is expected on the Saturday.

Organisers of the demo have pledged to avoid the Whitehall area where the Cenotaph war memorial - the focus of national remembrance events - is located.