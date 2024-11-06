Breaking News

Three arrested over Newcastle house explosion that killed boy, 7 and man in his 30s

6 November 2024, 13:35 | Updated: 6 November 2024, 13:39

Three men have been arrested after the explosion
Three men have been arrested after the explosion. Picture: Alamy

By Asher McShane

Three men have been arrested after a house exploded in Newcastle leaving a boy and a man dead.

Seven-year-old Archie York and Jason Laws, who was in his 30s, were killed following the blast in Violet Close, in the Benwell and Elswick area of the city last month,.

Three men - two in their 30s and one in his 50s - have been arrested on suspicion of two counts of manslaughter, and the production of cannabis, Northumbria Police said.

Detective Chief Inspector Katie Smith, said: "This has been a truly tragic incident which resulted in the loss of two lives.

"As a result of our ongoing enquiries, three men have today been arrested in connection with the explosion.

The men were arrested on suspicion of two counts of manslaughter, and the production of cannabis
The men were arrested on suspicion of two counts of manslaughter, and the production of cannabis. Picture: Alamy

"Our investigation will remain ongoing as we seek to provide answers to what has happened.

"We would continue to ask people to avoid speculation surrounding this incident both online and in the community."

Emergency services were called to the incident in Violet Close, in the Benwell and Elswick area of the city last month. Six people - five adults and a child - were taken to hospital.

A family friend of some of the victims said there had been a "devastating explosion".

A spokesman for North East Ambulance Service said at the time: "We were called to an incident in the Elswick area of Newcastle at 12.45am today.

"We dispatched four paramedic crews, four crews from our hazardous area response team (Hart), a doctor, a specialist paramedic, a clinical team leader, a duty officer and a tactical adviser to the scene.

"We treated and conveyed four patients - three adults and one child - to hospital for further treatment."

