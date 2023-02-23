Three men arrested after shooting of off duty senior detective in Northern Ireland

Detective Chief Inspector John Caldwell was shot at a sports complex on Killyclogher Road. Picture: Alamy

By EJ Ward

Three men have been arrested for attempted murder of an off-duty officer shot in Northern Ireland.

The officer, named as Detective Chief Inspector John Caldwell, was shot near a sports complex on the Killyclogher Road in Omagh, County Tyrone at about 8pm.

He has been taken to hospital, where he is in a critical but stable condition.

Police have arrested three men aged 38, 45 and 47 under the Terrorism Act in Omagh and Coalisland in connection with the attempted murder and they are currently being questioned by detectives in Musgrave Serious Crime Suite.

The dissident republican group the New IRA is the primary focus for detectives investigating the shooting.

Assistant Chief Constable Mark McEwan said: “The officer’s condition remains critical but stable. We are closely consulting with John Caldwell’s family, who are understandably shocked at last night’s shooting.

"John is a highly respected senior investigating officer who dedicates himself to service both in supporting victims and families in bringing others to justice. He is also an active member of the Omagh community."

Politicians from across the political spectrum have condemned the attack.

Sinn Fein vice president Michelle O'Neill called the shooting "reprehensible", tweeting: "Terrible news this evening of an off-duty police officer being shot in Kilyclogher, Omagh.

"This is an outrageous and shameful attack. My immediate thoughts are with the officer and his family.

"I unreservedly condemn this reprehensible attempt to murder a police officer."

DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson said: "Terrible news from Omagh tonight.

"Our heart goes out to the family of this courageous police officer and to his colleagues. We condemn outright the cowards responsible for this.

"These terrorists have nothing to offer and they must be brought to justice. We stand with the PSNI" [Police Service of Northern Ireland].

Forensic officers at the scene of the shooting. Picture: Alamy

Police are believed to be after a group of maksed men. Picture: Alamy

Tom Elliott, Ulster Unionist MLA for Fermanagh and South Tyrone, said: "Terrible news of a police officer being shot in Omagh this evening. Shot in front of young people at football coaching session.

"Despicable, cowardly action. No place in society for this."

While Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said he was appalled by the "disgraceful shooting of an off-duty police officer in Omagh".

"My thoughts are with the officer and his family," he said. "There is no place in our society for those who seek to harm public servants protecting communities."

A spokesperson for the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service said: "NIAS dispatched a Rapid Response Paramedician Emergency Crew and an ambulance officer to the incident," a spokesperson said.

"Following assessment and initial treatment at the scene, one patient was taken by ambulance to Altnagelvin Area Hospital."