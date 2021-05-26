James O'Brien 10am - 1pm
Three arrests after teenager, 16, stabbed to death in Corby
26 May 2021, 08:06
Three people have been arrested by officers investigating the fatal stabbing of a teenager.
Northamptonshire Police said officers were called at around 7pm on Tuesday to reports of a 16-year-old being stabbed.
Despite paramedics' efforts the victim died at the scene on Constable Road in Corby and a murder investigation was launched.
No further details about those arrested have been released, and they are being held in custody.
Det Chief Insp Steve Watkins said: "This is a fast-moving investigation and anyone with any information is still asked to contact us."