Three arrests after teenager, 16, stabbed to death in Corby

Arrests have been made after a 16-year-old was stabbed to death. Picture: Getty

By Daisy Stephens

Three people have been arrested by officers investigating the fatal stabbing of a teenager.

Northamptonshire Police said officers were called at around 7pm on Tuesday to reports of a 16-year-old being stabbed.

Despite paramedics' efforts the victim died at the scene on Constable Road in Corby and a murder investigation was launched.

Read more: What to expect from Dominic Cummings' grilling by MPs

Read more: People aged 30 and over in England invited to book coronavirus jabs

No further details about those arrested have been released, and they are being held in custody.

Det Chief Insp Steve Watkins said: "This is a fast-moving investigation and anyone with any information is still asked to contact us."