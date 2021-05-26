Three arrests after teenager, 16, stabbed to death in Corby

26 May 2021, 08:06

Arrests have been made after a 16-year-old was stabbed to death
Arrests have been made after a 16-year-old was stabbed to death. Picture: Getty

By Daisy Stephens

Three people have been arrested by officers investigating the fatal stabbing of a teenager.

Northamptonshire Police said officers were called at around 7pm on Tuesday to reports of a 16-year-old being stabbed.

Despite paramedics' efforts the victim died at the scene on Constable Road in Corby and a murder investigation was launched.

No further details about those arrested have been released, and they are being held in custody.

Det Chief Insp Steve Watkins said: "This is a fast-moving investigation and anyone with any information is still asked to contact us."

