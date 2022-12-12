Breaking News

Three boys aged eight, ten and 11 die and six-year-old critical after falling through ice at Solihull lake

12 December 2022, 11:08 | Updated: 12 December 2022, 11:55

Police searching the bank of the lake this morning and right, officers at the scene last night
Police searching the bank of the lake this morning and right, officers at the scene last night. Picture: Alamy

By Asher McShane

Three boys have died after falling through ice into a lake in Solihull, police confirmed today.

The victims are aged 11, 10 and eight. A six-year-old boy is in critical condition.

The four children were taken to hospital in critical condition after being rescued from the lake in the West Midlands on Sunday afternoon after falling through ice.

West Midlands police said specialist teams were searching the lake today to ‘see if anyone else fell into the water’. Firefighters have described the continuing searches as a 'recovery rather than a rescue'. 

Police searching the lake this morning
Police searching the lake this morning. Picture: Alamy

According to reports two children were playing on the ice when it cracked and their friends ran onto the lake to try and help, only for them to get into trouble themselves.

A West Midlands Police statement said: "Three boys have tragically died after falling into the lake at Babbs Mill Park in Solihull yesterday afternoon.

"The boys, aged 11, 10 and eight, were rushed to hospital after being pulled from the water.

Police officers at the scene this morning
Police officers at the scene this morning. Picture: Alamy

"Sadly, they could not be revived and our thoughts are with their family and friends at this deeply devastating time. We'll have specialist officers offering them as much support as we can.

"A fourth boy, aged six, remains in a critical condition in hospital.

"We've been working alongside colleagues from the fire and ambulance services as we do all we can to support those involved.

"Searches of the lake are continuing as we seek to establish exactly what happened and if anyone else fell into the water.

"We understand how distressing this is for the families and the wider community.

"We would ask people to not speculate or share any video footage at this stage."

A search of the lake continued overnight after reports up to six children had fallen in, but police had said it was "no longer a search and rescue operation".

Emergency services and members of the public dived into the water in an effort to rescue them.

Another was found soon later and a total of four children were hospitalised, a police spokesman said. Three of the children found have died, West Midlands Police announced today.

Members of the public lay flowers near to the scene in Babbs Mill Park
Members of the public lay flowers near to the scene in Babbs Mill Park. Picture: Alamy

Two of the children were taken to Birmingham Children's Hospital and two were rushed to Birmingham Heartlands Hospital.

Dozens of emergency services workers and vehicles including boats, fire engines and drones scoured the site last night as the rescue operation continued.

The children were told to get off the ice moments before they fell in, according to reports.

Police officers at the scene in Babbs Mill Park during the search operation
Police officers at the scene in Babbs Mill Park during the search operation. Picture: Alamy

West Midlands Police wrote shortly before 4.30pm yesterday: "We are currently at the scene of a serious incident at Babbs Mill Park, Fordbridge Road, Kingshurst, Solihull.

"A number of people have been pulled from a lake.”

The deputy leader of Solihull Council, Karen Grinsell, said she had not visited the site of the pond on Sunday to allow the emergency services to get on with the rescue operation.

She said: "Our hearts absolutely go out to the families and friends of the youngsters that have been involved.

"What we have to say is thank you to the emergency services that were on scene instantly and the people that went in.

"Clearly they went into the water and put their own lives at risk."

The Met Office has warned over the hazards of thin ice on top of rivers and ponds, saying it can be a hazard to life.

A spokesperson said: "With temperatures set to struggle to get much above freezing over the coming days across much of the country, stretches of water such as rivers and ponds are at risk of freezing.

"While frozen rivers and ponds can be fascinating, they can be dangerous and a hazard to life."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Hawaii's Mauna Loa volcano

Scientists say eruption of Hawaii volcano could be in final days

London's tube network - and trains across the South East were affected by heavy snowfall on Monday

Tube snow chaos: Delays on almost EVERY line as commuters wait an hour to get to platforms

The scene at the Balashikha shopping centre

Second Moscow shopping centre hit by fire

Royal Mail post man walking

When are the Royal Mail postal strikes in December?

Double amputee Tony, 8, was stranded at Gatwick and his wheelchair was 'bent'. Right - passengers sleep on the floor at the airport

Double amputee, Tony Hudgell, 8, left stranded at Gatwick for five hours and £6,500 wheelchair ‘twisted and bent’

The Bear Inn came to the rescue after dozens of motorists were stranded on the A22 in Sussex

Dozens of stranded motorists take refuge in a pub overnight after heavy snow pounds Sussex

Nurses striking outside Downing Street and Keir Starmer

Sir Keir Starmer says 19% pay rise for nurses is 'unaffordable' as he pleas for last-ditch talks to stop strikes

Thor lounging on the beach in Hampshire

Thor the Walrus takes a nap on Hampshire beach - and public urged not to approach

'Peace dogs' Gomi and Songgang

‘Peace dogs’ given to South Korea by Kim Jong Un rehomed at zoo

The Office for National Statistics (ONS) said gross domestic product (GDP) grew by a bigger-than-expected 0.5% between September and October

Economy grows 0.5% in October but Hunt still warns of ‘tough road ahead’ and UK faces prolonged recession

Noboru Sakiyama, left, head of the plaintiffs, holds a banner outside Nagasaki District Court

Japanese court denies government aid for children of Nagasaki A-bomb survivors

Ukrainian children with therapy dog Bice

Dog therapy comforts children facing trauma of war in Ukraine

Live
Drivers stuck on the M25 and right, a truck blocking a street in north London

UK weather: Live snow travel updates as roads, rail and airports hit by chaos with 10cm more forecast

People gather beside a burnt truck caused by Afghan shelling in Chaman, south-west Pakistan

Seven killed in Taliban shelling of Pakistani border town

A security guard outside an office building in Beijing

China to drop travel tracing as it relaxes ‘zero-Covid’

The M25 at a standstill after snow and ice on the motorway and more is set to come

Snow chaos with drivers stuck all night on M25, trains and buses cancelled and schools shut - and there’s more on way

Latest News

See more Latest News

Skiers dressed in Santa Claus outfits hit the slopes for charity at the Sunday River Ski Resort in Newry, Maine

300 skiing Santas, a Grinch and a tree take to slopes to spread Christmas cheer

People protest in front of the Iranian embassy in Berlin, Germany, on December 8, 2022 against the execution of Iranian Mohsen Shekari

Second Iranian detainee executed over alleged protest crime

Four children have been hospitalised

Four children 'fight for life' after being pulled from icy lake while police search for two others feared to be dead
Supporters of ousted President Pedro Castillo gather in front of Congress in Lima, Peru

Peru president gives in to protesters’ demands and proposes to move up elections

Medics in Coventry during the pandemic

Hospitals in England are paying up to £5,200 for a single agency doctor shift, an investigation has revealed
Around 200 staff are set to join the picket line

New strike threat to Christmas pints as hundreds of Greene King staff are set to walk out over pay
AHF’s World AIDS Day Concert

Bomb threat disrupts Patti LaBelle concert in the US

Four children have been hospitalised

Four children fighting for life after falling through ice as rescuers hunt for 'missing two'
Nurses are set to walk out in the run-up to Christmas

Striking nurses say they might cancel walkout if government takes talks 'seriously'

Bellingham signed autographs before boarding the bus to the airport

England starlet Jude Bellingham urges heartbroken fans 'stick with us' as he boards plane home after World Cup exit

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Policies, background and wife and children - everything you need to know

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

'We have a massive air pollution problem': Sir Keir Starmer supports ULEZ expansion to ‘entirety of Greater London’

'We have a massive air pollution problem': Sir Keir Starmer supports ULEZ expansion to ‘entirety of Greater London’
Lewis Goodall challenges Robert Oulds

'Your point is ridiculous': LBC's Lewis Goodall challenges think-tank Director's stance on Brexit
Tom Swarbrick

Tom Swarbrick helps caller find job as gov't pushed to get over 50s back to work

Caller moved by Doria Ragland's admission that she didn't have childhood race talks with Meghan

Caller moved by Doria Ragland's admission that she didn't have childhood race talks with Meghan
Caller ties himself in knots over the Duchess of Sussex, claiming she reminds him of his exes

Caller ties himself in knots over Meghan Markle, claiming she reminds him of his exes

smart phone refugees

Shelagh Fogarty rebukes caller's claim that Channel migrants ‘aren’t refugees’ as they have smart phones
Iain 08/12/22

Harry Dunn's killer Anne Sacoolas given 'imperfect' justice, says human rights lawyer

nick ferrari home office

Yvette Cooper calls out ‘chaotic’ Home Office decision-making as she sets out ‘fast track’ asylum plans
Watch: Charlotte Lynch dresses as traditional English knight ahead of crunch World Cup match

Watch: England's knight in armour Charlotte Lynch visits French cafe ahead of World Cup game
James Dyson has victorian style management

Ex-Dyson employee says James Dyson has a 'Victorian' management approach

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit