Three charged with murder after death of man in Britain’s newest prison

HMP Fosse Way is Britain's newest prison. Picture: Alamy

By Henry Moore

Three men have been charged with murder after the death of a man in HMP Fosse Way prison.

Officers were called to HMP Fosse Way, in Glen Parva, on Tuesday, after a 31-year-old man was found unresponsive in his cell, Leicestershire Police said.

He was pronounced dead at the scene by the East Midlands Ambulance Service.

Shaan Karim, 38, Thierry Robinson, 21, and Ashirie Smith, 18, have all been charged with murder.

Two men, aged 27, and 28, arrested on suspicion of murder, have been released under investigation.

A sixth man, aged 35, arrested on suspicion of murder was also previously released under investigation.

Karim, Robinson and Smith were remanded into custody and are due to appear at Leicester Magistrates Court on Friday.

A general view during the official opening of HMP Fosse Way. Picture: Alamy

HMP Fosse Way, which is run by Serco, was opened in June last year, making it ­Britain’s newest prison.

It houses mostly low-level offenders who are considered less dangerous than category A and B.

A Serco spokes­­man said: “We can confirm that a 31-year-old man has died at Fosse Way prison. The matter is being investigated by Leicestershire police.”

Serco's website says the new prison provides a “secure, safe and decent ­environment” aimed at ­“reducing reoffending”.

The goal is for inmates to “learn new skills and acquire training that will ­provide them with a viable ­opportunity to work in key industries when back in the community”.

However, there have be complaints that prisoners have been left in their cells for up to 22 hours a day.

The prison is also affected by the wider overcrowding crisis, with 1,697 of its 1,715 beds taken up.