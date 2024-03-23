Urgent call for help as three children and their mother disappear from Cheltenham

23 March 2024, 13:36

Pauly-Boi, Jolene and Betsy have all gone missing along with their mother
Pauly-Boi, Jolene and Betsy have all gone missing along with their mother. Picture: Gloucestershire Police

By Kit Heren

Three children have gone missing from Cheltenham, with police issuing an urgent call for information.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Pauly-Boi, 3, Jolene, 5, and Betsy, 8, are thought to be with their mother Jessica.

But there is a court order preventing them from being in the care of their parents, and police said they were concerned for the children's wellbeing.

They were last seen at 12pm on Friday.

Pauly-Boi has dark blonde hair, Jolene has mousey brown hair and Betsy has long blonde hair.

Pauly-Boi
Pauly-Boi. Picture: Gloucestershire Police

Police do not know what they were last seen wearing.

Jessica, their mother, is tall, slim and pale, Gloucestershire Police said.

Jolene
Jolene. Picture: Gloucestershire Police

Assistant Detective Inspector Faye Bennett said: "I am appealing directly to Jessica or anyone who may be with the children to make contact with us immediately.

"We want to check that the children are safe and well and would urge anyone with information to please make contact with the police."

Betsy
Betsy. Picture: Gloucestershire Police

Anyone who has seen the children or knows of their whereabouts is asked to call police on 101 quoting incident 343 of 22 March. Please dial 999 if they are present at the time.

You can also give information through the Missing People charity on 116 000 or you can find out more information through the charity's website www.missingpeople.org.uk

