Three dead after car crashes into building in Notting Hill

Police attended the scene with the London Fire Brigade and Ambulance Service. Picture: @Dani_in_London

By Emma Soteriou

Three people have died after a car crashed into a building in west London on Tuesday morning.

Police were called at 4.50am after a vehicle collided with a residential block in Great Western Road, Notting Hill.

The London Fire Brigade and London Ambulance Service paramedics also attended the scene and found the vehicle had burst into flames.

The fire was extinguished but three people were pronounced dead at the scene.

Work to identify those involved and inform their families is ongoing, the Metropolitan Police said.

However, it is not believed that any other vehicles were involved nor were there any other injuries.

A witness living on the road told LBC they were woken up by a "pretty loud" bang as the car crashed into the building, but it had already set alight by the time they got outside to see what was going on.

"Someone from the opposite block ran out to try and help the people in the car," they said.

Screaming and shouting could also be heard as the incident unfolded, while everyone got their phones out to ring for help.

"I'm all over the place. It's a shock – you don't expect something like that to happen," they added.

"There's no words. It'll stay with us for a while."

Following the crash, residents were evacuated from the building as an extra precaution.

A cordon has been set up at the junction of Harrow Road and Great Western Road and is expected to be in place for several hours.

Detectives from the Serious Collision Investigation Unit are appealing for witnesses and those with dash cam footage to come forward as enquiries continue.

Anyone who saw the car before the incident, or who has information, video or images that could help police, is urged to call 101 ref CAD 917/14 Sept.