Three dead and two arrested after serious crash on M25

24 August 2021, 06:04 | Updated: 24 August 2021, 06:16

The crash caused serious delays on the M25 on Monday
The crash caused serious delays on the M25 on Monday. Picture: Michael Hill / PA
Nick Hardinges

By Nick Hardinges

Three people have died and a fourth is in hospital with life-threatening injuries after a serious collision involving a lorry, minibus and car on the M25 in Essex.

Two drivers have been arrested following the crash, which took place near Waltham Abbey at around 6:15pm on Monday and caused serious traffic delays.

Essex Police said both people were arrested on suspicion of causing death and serious injury by dangerous driving.

Junctions 27 and 26 of the anti-clockwise carriageway were closed for 11 hours overnight but have since reopened.

The incident was attended by nine ambulances, two air ambulances, several police vehicles and fire engines from Brentwood, Loughton, Waltham Abbey and Epping.

Read more: Change needed to ensure police can adequately protect women - report

Read more: Police issue CCTV appeal for wanted man after Westminster double murder

Detective Sergeant Steve Holmes, from the Serious Collision Investigation Unit, said: "This evening has been incredibly challenging and we are continuing to work as quickly as we can to piece together exactly what led to this tragic incident.

"My thoughts, and those of all officers on scene are with the families of those who lost their lives this evening.

"At present, two drivers have been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving.

"I need anyone with further information to come forward."

Read more: Police hunt suspects after girl, 17, raped while walking her dog

Read more: Police make arrest over brutal Gay Village attack

Emergency services also thanked motorists for their patience after experiencing long delays.

Parv Domah was among those caught up in the traffic tailbacks near junction 26.

"I can't tell you exactly what happened, I can only say I've been here going on three hours," he said.

"There were approximately 30 emergency vehicles that drove past in that time, as well as two air ambulances.

"Traffic was stopped on both sides of the carriageway at one point and now on the anti-clockwise is still shut."

Police wish to trace the movements of all three vehicles involved in the crash - a Ford Mondeo, a minibus and a lorry.

They are urging witnesses with dashcam footage to submit a report at https://www.essex.police.uk, or call 101 citing incident 972 of Monday 23 August. Information can also be given to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or https://crimestoppers-uk.org.

Latest News

See more Latest News

US Vice President Kamala Harris delivers a speech at Gardens by the Bay in Singapore

Kamala Harris rebukes China in major speech on Indo-Pacific

A Croman Sikorsky S-61A helicopter drops water on the south end of the Caldor Firein California

California firefighters battle a dozen large wildfires

A report has found that women may be being harmed by police not using certain protection measures effectively

Change needed to ensure police can adequately protect women – report
A total of 828 people attempted to cross the English Channel on Saturday, according to the latest figures from the Home Office

Over 800 migrants intercepted crossing English Channel in new daily record
Boris Johnson will urge G7 leaders to up their support of Afghan refugees and to agree a joint approach to handling the Taliban occupation

Judge Taliban 'by deeds not words': PM calls on G7 to step up support for Afghans
Proud Boys Leader Arrest

Proud Boys leader who burned BLM flag gets five months in jail

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Boris Johnson is set to hold a Covid-19 press briefing later this afternoon

What time is Boris Johnson’s Covid announcement today and what will he say?
Rishi Sunak made the comments to LBC during an outing in Hartlepool

Chancellor: "All security protocols" followed after PM's phone number found online
Three Covid vaccines have been approved for use in the UK so far

What are the different vaccines for Covid-19? AstraZeneca, Pfizer and Moderna jab comparison

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

'We've been defeated': Iain Dale's searing take on Afghanistan crisis

'We've been defeated': Iain Dale's searing take on Afghanistan crisis
'This is history repeating itself' - Afghan political activist

'Whoever is telling you the Taliban has changed is lying'

Islamic scholar claims Afghan women 'discovered a voice' under Taliban rule

Islamic scholar claims Afghan women 'discovered a voice' under Taliban rule
The Armed Forces Minister was speaking to LBC

Defence Minister warns of 'very real security threat' from Islamic State at Kabul airport
Caller brands Natasha Devon 'upper class' – because of her name

Caller brands Natasha Devon 'upper class' – because of her name
'Dramatically complacent' government damaging UK's place on world stage, Ex-NATO chief

'Dramatically complacent' government damaging UK's place on world stage, Ex-NATO chief

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Cladding Crisis

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

Immigration

London

London