Three dead and two arrested after serious crash on M25

The crash caused serious delays on the M25 on Monday. Picture: Michael Hill / PA

By Nick Hardinges

Three people have died and a fourth is in hospital with life-threatening injuries after a serious collision involving a lorry, minibus and car on the M25 in Essex.

Two drivers have been arrested following the crash, which took place near Waltham Abbey at around 6:15pm on Monday and caused serious traffic delays.

Essex Police said both people were arrested on suspicion of causing death and serious injury by dangerous driving.

Junctions 27 and 26 of the anti-clockwise carriageway were closed for 11 hours overnight but have since reopened.

The incident was attended by nine ambulances, two air ambulances, several police vehicles and fire engines from Brentwood, Loughton, Waltham Abbey and Epping.

Officers are on the scene of a serious collision on the #M25 near #WalthamAbbey.



Both carriageways will close shortly.



If on the motorway, please follow directions from officers on the scene. If you can, avoid the area.



We'll bring you more as soon as we can. pic.twitter.com/XYoDbkOPdy — Essex Police (@EssexPoliceUK) August 23, 2021

Detective Sergeant Steve Holmes, from the Serious Collision Investigation Unit, said: "This evening has been incredibly challenging and we are continuing to work as quickly as we can to piece together exactly what led to this tragic incident.

"My thoughts, and those of all officers on scene are with the families of those who lost their lives this evening.

"At present, two drivers have been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving.

"I need anyone with further information to come forward."

We can sadly confirm that three people have died on the #M25 tonight, Monday 23 August.



Our detectives have been investigating and preserving the scene. Two drivers have been arrested.@HighwaysEAST hope to have the road reopened by 2am.



Full update: https://t.co/P5q3T9JeSA https://t.co/UDGFIWlRJw — Essex Police (@EssexPoliceUK) August 23, 2021

Emergency services also thanked motorists for their patience after experiencing long delays.

Parv Domah was among those caught up in the traffic tailbacks near junction 26.

"I can't tell you exactly what happened, I can only say I've been here going on three hours," he said.

"There were approximately 30 emergency vehicles that drove past in that time, as well as two air ambulances.

"Traffic was stopped on both sides of the carriageway at one point and now on the anti-clockwise is still shut."

Police wish to trace the movements of all three vehicles involved in the crash - a Ford Mondeo, a minibus and a lorry.

They are urging witnesses with dashcam footage to submit a report at https://www.essex.police.uk, or call 101 citing incident 972 of Monday 23 August. Information can also be given to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or https://crimestoppers-uk.org.