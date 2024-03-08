Three funeral homes raided over 'concerns for the deceased' as police ask public to 'refrain from speculation'

Legacy Independent Funeral Directors. Picture: Google Maps

By Kit Heren

Three funeral homes in Hull and the East Riding of Yorkshire over "concerns for the deceased".

Humberside Police said that cordons remain in place at the Legacy Independent Funeral Directors homes, which are under investigation.

The report was sent to the police on Wednesday evening.

Detective Chief Superintendent Simon Gawthorpe said" "Whilst we are in the very early stages of our investigation, I completely understand this information will be of concern to a number of families and individuals who have lost loved ones and have utilised the services of this business.

"We have already been in contact with a number of people as part of our investigation and are working closely with His Majesty's Coroner, Hull City Council and East Riding Council to establish the facts."

DCS Gawthorpe asked people to "refrain from speculation".

He added: "At the core of this investigation will potentially be heartbroken and devastated families and loved ones."

Officers have set up a phone line for anyone who wants to report concerns about Legacy Independent Funeral Directors: 0800 051 4674 or 0207 126 7619.

The company was established in 2010 and is a family business, according to its website.