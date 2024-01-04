Three injured after Iowa school shooting

4 January 2024, 18:22

Dallas County sheriff Adam Infante said the shooting happened before school started, so there were few pupils and staff there.
Dallas County sheriff Adam Infante said the shooting happened before school started, so there were few pupils and staff there. Picture: Alamy
Jasmine Moody

By Jasmine Moody

Several people were shot at a school in Perry, Iowa, in the US, police said on Thursday, on pupils' first day back after their winter break.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Two of the gunshot victims were taken to Iowa Methodist Medical Centre in the state capital of Des Moines, about 40 miles southeast of Perry, a community of about 8,000 people.

Dallas County sheriff Adam Infante said the shooting happened before school started, so there were few pupils and staff there.

The suspect in the shooting has died of what investigators believe is a self-inflicted gunshot wound, a law enforcement official told The Associated Press.

An active gunman was reported at 7.37am (1.30pm) local time and officers arrived seven minutes later, Mr Infante said.

Mr Infante added during a news conference that officers located several people with injuries, but could not confirm how many there were or their conditions.
Mr Infante added during a news conference that officers located several people with injuries, but could not confirm how many there were or their conditions. Picture: Alamy

Emergency vehicles surrounded the building, which houses both the town's middle school and high school.

Read more: Storm Henk claims second victim after woman dies in fallen tree crash - as police refer themselves to watchdog
Read more: Harvard University’s president resigns following plagiarism accusations and furore over comments on anti-Semitism

Iowa's governor, Kim Reynolds wrote on X/Twitter: "Our hearts are broken by this senseless tragedy. Our prayers are with the students, teachers & families of the Perry Community.

"I have been in contact with law enforcement agencies & am continuing to monitor the situation. I will be joining their press conference today."

A spokesman for UnityPoint Health, which operates the Des Moines hospital, confirmed the two gunshot victims arrived there.

Zander Shelley, 15, was in a hallway waiting for the school day to start when he heard gunshots and dashed into a classroom, according to his father, Kevin Shelley.

Zander was grazed twice and hid in the classroom before texting his father at 7.36am.

Rachael Kares, 18, was finishing jazz band practice when she and her bandmates heard what she described as four gunshots, spaced apart.

"We all just jumped," Ms Kares said. "My band teacher looked at us and yelled, 'Run!' So we ran."

Now, Perry Elementary School said there will be no school on Friday but will be offering counselling services to those in need.
Now, Perry Elementary School said there will be no school on Friday but will be offering counselling services to those in need. Picture: Alamy

Mr Infante added during a news conference that officers located several people with injuries, but could not confirm how many there were or their conditions.

Now, Perry Elementary School said there will be no school on Friday but will be offering counselling services to those in need.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Ms Spears put the rumours to rest, writing on Instagram: "Just so we're clear most of the news is trash!!!

'I Wanna Go': Britney Spears shuts down rumours about new album and vows to never 'return to the music industry'

The Islamic State has claimed responsibility for two explosions in Iran.

ISIS claims responsibility for double blast at Iranian memorial that left 84 dead and hundreds injured

School Shooting Iowa

Several people shot at high school in Iowa

Belarus Eve Lukashenko

Belarus president gives himself immunity from prosecution

A Delta Airlines plane

Pilot accused of threatening to shoot airline captain mid-flight due in court

Iran Explosions

Islamic State claims responsibility for Iran bombings which killed at least 84

Germany Animals’ Christmas

Unsold Christmas trees on the menu for elephants and bison at Berlin Zoo

The woman's next of kin are aware and are being supported by specially trained officers. No arrests have been made.

Storm Henk claims second victim after woman dies in fallen tree crash - as police refer themselves to watchdog

Royal experts have hailed the bombshell release of the unredacted Epstein files as the 'final nail in the coffin' for Prince Andrew

Devastating Epstein files is 'final nail in the coffin' for 'problem' Prince Andrew, experts warn

Israel Palestinians

Airstrike kills 12, mostly children, in Gaza area declared safe zone by Israel

'Hands on parents' Kate and William are 'normal mum and dad' who never miss a school event, sources claim

'Hands on parents' Kate and William are 'normal mum and dad' who never miss a school event, sources claim

Diddly Squat Farm opened in 2020 and is the subject of the TV series Clarkson's Farm

Jeremy Clarkson launches fresh battle with council over plans for 'urgent' 118ft Diddly Squat barn

The union is seeking "pay restoration" to 2008 levels, which it has estimated as the equivalent of a 35 per cent pay rise.

BMA accuses NHS managers of 'misusing' requests for striking doctors to return to wards

Pistorius is due out of jail on Friday, having shot Reeva Steenkamp dead in 2013

Oscar Pistorius 'has become grey and bloated' during prison stint as he faces assassination fears upon release

Police released these two images over Harry Pitman's killing

'Spontaneous fight' between strangers led to Harry Pitman's New Year's Eve stabbing, police say as they hunt two boys

Entrance to the Australian Reptile Park

Largest male specimen of world’s most venomous spider found in Australia

Latest News

See more Latest News

Families of victims of the explosions gather in the courtyard of a hospital in the city of Kerman

Iran says at least 84 killed in blasts at ceremony honouring slain general

Lebanon Israel Palestinians

Funeral held of top Hamas official killed in apparent Israeli strike in Beirut

Pontins Holiday Parks was founded in 1946 by Sir Fred Pontin

Third Pontins site in weeks shut after Storm Henk flooding - with staff told over text

Tory peer Michelle Mone has hit out at the press' 'obsession' with her personal life as she flippantly claimed to be surprised not to have yet been asked about her 'bras and knickers'

Michelle Mone 'surprised' not to be asked about 'bras and knickers' as she hits out at press 'obsession' with her
Nottinghamshire County Council (top r) declare major incident as flooding misery continues for many Britons post Storm Henk

Major incident declared in Nottinghamshire due to near record-breaking flooding as residents forced to evacuate
Ambulances line up in front of a headquarters of the Popular Mobilisation Force after it was hit by an airstrike in Baghdad on Thursday

Baghdad airstrike kills Iran-backed militia leader as regional tensions escalate

A damaged inflatable small boat on the shore in Wimereux, northern France

UK not co-operating enough to curb migrant Channel crossings – French report

Prince Andrew, former US President Bill Clinton, and 'King of Pop' Michael Jackson are among a spate of high-profile figures named in court documents detailing associates of the late paedophile Jeffrey Epstein

The Prince, the Presidents and the King of Pop: Who is named in the Epstein files?

Denmark’s Queen Margrethe is escorted by the Hussar Regiment as she rides in a horse-drawn coach from Christian IX’s Palace, Amalienborg, to Christiansborg Palace in Copenhagen on Thursday

Denmark’s Queen Margrethe II makes last public appearance before stepping down

Currently, she is the chair for Imperial College Healthcare NHS Trust

A top NHS job and 'resignation from the church': Post Office boss Paula Vennells' life as she faces calls to hand back CBE

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Prince Andrew has been named in court documents relating to Epstein

What does the release of the Epstein documents mean for Prince Andrew?

Prince Andrew set to be named in new court papers relating to Jeffrey Epstein

Prince Andrew set to be named in court papers relating to Jeffrey Epstein - but will not face another sex assault trial
William and Kate shared never-before-seen images

William and Kate share never-before-seen pictures of family in royal 2023 roundup video

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

The Lib Dems are embracing their whacky side with more outlandish stunts

The Lib Dems are embracing their whacky side with more outlandish stunts, but will it cut through at the ballot box?
Supporting Britain's Pubs in 2024

Raising a glass to recovery: Supporting Britain's pubs in 2024 and beyond

David Buik hopes for a happy 2024 for investors

2023 was a roller coaster for global equities - let's hope it's a happy new year for investors
Travel disruption

Dean Dunham explains what you're entitled to if your Christmas travel plans are disrupted amid festive chaos
Dawn French speaks to Andrew Marr.

'Posh people have to prove themselves to me', says comedian Dawn French in conversation with Andrew Marr
Tonight with Andrew Marr

Andrew Marr: If this is how a government dies, it's a very strange kind of death

Nick Ferrari

'I cannot overstate the amount of trauma': Infected blood scandal victim advocates for justice and compensation
King Charles III

'Thank God for King Charles': David Lammy reflects on COP28

Alistair Darling, who died aged 70, on Thursday.

Alistair Darling was not just Edinburgh’s MP, he was everyone’s

'How stupid do they think we are?' David Lammy and caller discuss Conservatives' 'failed' Rwanda plan

'How stupid do they think we are?' David Lammy and caller discuss Conservatives' 'failed' Rwanda plan

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit