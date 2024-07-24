Three killed in horror car crash in east London with vehicle ‘involved in earlier collision’

24 July 2024, 10:25

Three people died in the crash on the A13 in Wennington Marshes, Rainham
Three people died in the crash on the A13 in Wennington Marshes, Rainham. Picture: Google Street View

By Asher McShane

Three people have died after a horror car crash in east London, with two police forces referred to the independent watchdog.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Police were called to the A13 in Wennington Marshes, Rainham, after 10pm on Monday to reports of a crash involving a moving car and a second vehicle which was stationary.

The stationary vehicle had been involved in a collision a short time earlier.

Three people were pronounced dead at the scene.

A fourth person was taken to hospital and has been discharged. No arrests have been made.

Read more: ‘Blood-curdling screams’ as soldier knifed in ‘targeted attack’ - as witness tells how victim's wife rushed to help

Read more: Murder investigation after boy, 15, found stabbed to death in east London

DI Julie Trodden, from the Serious Collision Investigation Unit, said: “This is an extremely tragic incident and my thoughts remain with the families of those who lost their loved ones.

“We are keen to speak with anyone who may have been driving along this stretch of road around 10pm on 15 July and who may have dashcam footage of the incident.”

Scotland Yard said the fatal collision occurred after police had been called to the initial non-fatal collision, but before police had arrived at the scene.

Police response to the initial collision is now subject to a mandatory referral to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC).

The collision took place within the Metropolitan Police area very close to the border with Essex Police and calls to police. Both forces have referred themselves to the IOPC.

Anyone with information should call the Serious Collision Investigation Unit on 0208 597 4874 or message @MetCC on quoting 8672/15JUL.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Exclusive
Shadow of a young child swinging on a swing

Private firms accused of “obscene profiteering” as cash-strapped councils charged £1m to look after single child in care

Tourists at Angkor Wat temple outside Siem Reap (Heng Sinith/AP)

One dead and statues damaged after tree falls at Angkor temple complex in storm

Breaking
Breaking News

Nine Just Stop Oil activists arrested at Heathrow as part of a Europe-wide campaign against flights

A domestic plane with 19 people on board slipped off the runway and crashed while trying to take off.

Miracle of Nepal: Pilot is sole survivor after passenger plane crashes off runway and explodes in flames

A line of traffic against a red background

Wildfires send thousands fleeing from Canadian Rockies’ national park

A soldier is fighting for his life following a stabbing outside a barracks in Kent

'What the f*** are you doing... he’s got a knife': 'Wife's' anguished cries as soldier is stabbed in street

A woman pulls her luggage along fences of the security perimeter in Paris (Thomas Padilla/AP)

Prosecutors investigate gang rape allegations of Australian visiting Paris

As an HIV treatment, the drug costs more than 40,000 dollars a year in the US (David Cheskin/PA)

Experts say injection that offers 100% protection against HIV is ‘stunning’

Nepal Plane Crash

18 dead after plane slips off runway and crashes at Nepal airport

Ms Dujardin was officially suspended on Tuesday evening pending an investigation.

Footage emerges of Olympian Charlotte Dujardin whipping horse 'like an elephant in a circus'

The military stands guard in Dhaka, Bangladesh (Rajib Dhar/AP)

Bangladesh returning to normal after violent clashes that killed nearly 200

Germany Airport Protest

Flights at Cologne-Bonn Airport suspended as climate activists block runway

A soldier is fighting for his life following a stabbing outside a barracks in Kent

‘Blood-curdling screams’ as soldier knifed in ‘targeted attack’ - as witness tells how victim's wife rushed to help

A burnt out car in the Leeds suburb of Harehills, after vehicles were set on fire and a police car was overturned as residents were warned to stay home following an outbreak of disorder on Thursday evening. Picture date: Friday July 19, 2024.

Four children whose removal into foster care prompted violent disorder in Leeds returned with extended family

Charlotte Dujardin's fiancé has spoken out following allegations made against her

Charlotte Dujardin's fiancé breaks silence amid claims Olympic champion 'beat horse more than 24 times in one minute'

The girl's mum, dad, and two little sisters died in the crash along with a motorbike rider and pillion passenger

GoFundMe for girl, 11, left orphaned when she lost parents and two sisters in Wakefield crash passes £300k

Latest News

See more Latest News

People arrive at Parliament in Wellington (Charlotte Graham-McLay/AP)

New Zealand finds state and religious bodies failed to prevent decades of abuse

A stray dog rests at Kadikoy sea promenade in Istanbul (Francisco Seco/AP)

Mass cull fears as bill to regulate Turkey’s stray dog population approved

Streets flood from monsoon rains in Manila Philippines (Joeal Calupitan/AP)

Taiwan prepares for strong typhoon as monsoon rains kill 13 in the Philippines

Rafat Galhad has been jailed for ten years

'Dangerous sexual predator' jailed after raping woman he offered to walk home after night out
Police were called to Stellman Close, Hackney to reports of a stabbing

Murder investigation after boy, 15, found stabbed to death in east London

John Mayall performing in Go Go, West Hollywood

John Mayall, pioneering figure of British blues, dies aged 90

South Korea Koreas Tensions

Rubbish dropped by balloon on South Korea’s presidential compound

Asia Typhoon

Monsoon rains kill at least eight in Philippines

Election 2024 Harris

Republican leaders warn about attacks on Harris

Obit John Mayall

John Mayall, influential British blues pioneer, dies aged 90

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

George, photographed by his mother

New picture of Prince George released as future king celebrates 11th birthday

The Prince Albert memorial has been 'considered offensive'

Prince Albert Memorial branded 'offensive' as it reflects 'Victorian view of the world'

Charles and Camilla attend the King's Parade outside Pomme d'Or Hotel, Liberation Square in St Helier, Jersey

Charles and Camilla 'rushed to safety by security' after suspect 'spotted on roof' just days after Trump rally shooting

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

We need to tackle absenteeism from schools in a holistic way, writes Natasha Devon

The government must tackle school absenteeism in a holistic way - not with draconian punishment
Britain must give a timeframe on its plan to boost defence spending, James Rogers says

Britain's latest defence review must be accompanied by a spending boost - and backing Ukraine should be key
Tonight with Andrew Marr 09/07 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 09/07 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 08/07

Tonight with Andrew Marr 08/07 | Watch again

What have we learned from the results of the General Election?

As the dust settles, where do the election results leave the country’s political parties? writes Andy Coulson
TWAM

Tonight with Andrew Marr 02/07 | Watch again

Does Labour need Scotland to win?

Does Starmer need Scotland for a Labour win?

Tonight with AndrewMarr 27/06 | Watch Again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 27/06 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 25/06

Tonight with Andrew Marr 26/06 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 25/06

Tonight with Andrew Marr 25/06 | Watch again

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit