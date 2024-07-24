Three killed in horror car crash in east London with vehicle ‘involved in earlier collision’

Three people died in the crash on the A13 in Wennington Marshes, Rainham. Picture: Google Street View

By Asher McShane

Three people have died after a horror car crash in east London, with two police forces referred to the independent watchdog.

Police were called to the A13 in Wennington Marshes, Rainham, after 10pm on Monday to reports of a crash involving a moving car and a second vehicle which was stationary.

The stationary vehicle had been involved in a collision a short time earlier.

Three people were pronounced dead at the scene.

A fourth person was taken to hospital and has been discharged. No arrests have been made.

DI Julie Trodden, from the Serious Collision Investigation Unit, said: “This is an extremely tragic incident and my thoughts remain with the families of those who lost their loved ones.

“We are keen to speak with anyone who may have been driving along this stretch of road around 10pm on 15 July and who may have dashcam footage of the incident.”

Scotland Yard said the fatal collision occurred after police had been called to the initial non-fatal collision, but before police had arrived at the scene.

Police response to the initial collision is now subject to a mandatory referral to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC).

The collision took place within the Metropolitan Police area very close to the border with Essex Police and calls to police. Both forces have referred themselves to the IOPC.

Anyone with information should call the Serious Collision Investigation Unit on 0208 597 4874 or message @MetCC on quoting 8672/15JUL.