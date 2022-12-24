Three Kurdish victims of Parish shooting by 'racist' killer identified

24 December 2022, 11:27 | Updated: 24 December 2022, 11:28

The three victims of the Paris attack have been identified
The three victims of the Paris attack have been identified. Picture: KCDK-E

By Kit Heren

The three Kurdish victims of the shooting in Paris on Friday by a man described as a "far-right racist" have been named.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Emine Kara, a leader of the Kurdish Women's Movement, popular singer Mir Perwer and Abdullah Kizil were the three fatally gunned down, allegedly by a 69-year-old man identified as William M.

The three victims were killed outside the Kurdish Cultural Centre in the tenth arrondissement of the French capital.

Their names were revealed by European Kurdish Democratic Societies Congress, based in Belgium.

A spokesman for the group said they "fell as martyrs in the attack on the Kurdish Cultural Centre in Paris".

Emine Kara
Emine Kara. Picture: KCDK-E
Abdullah Kizil
Abdullah Kizil. Picture: KCDK-E
Mir Perwer
Mir Perwer. Picture: KCDK-E

William M., who worked for the SNCF, the French national railway operator, was arrested at the scene and charged with murder.

Paris Prosecutor Laure Beccuau said the attack was being "examined for racist reasons."

William M. had previously been charged with racist violence after attacking tents in a migrant camp with a sword in December 2021.

Footage taken at the scene of the shooting shows two roads blocked off by police tape, with crowds of emergency services workers.

A protester holds a Kurdish workers party (PKK) flag during a demonstration after the attack
A protester holds a Kurdish workers party (PKK) flag during a demonstration after the attack. Picture: Getty
Protesters in Paris
Protesters in Paris. Picture: Getty
Supporters and members of the Kurdish community take part in a demonstration in Paris
Supporters and members of the Kurdish community take part in a demonstration in Paris. Picture: Getty

Paris's deputy mayor Emmanuel Gregoire tweeted: "A gun attack has taken place. Thank you to the security forces for their swift action."Thoughts for the victims and those who witnessed this drama."

After the killing spree, fights broke out between police and a large group of people who had gathered at the scene. Large demonstrations continued on Saturday.

Videos show people starting a fire, throwing chairs and other objects with police in riot gear responding by throwing tear gas.

Emmanuel Macron tweeted his condolences, saying: "The Kurds of France have been the target of a heinous attack in the heart of Paris. Thoughts to the victims, to the people who are struggling to live, to their families and loved ones.

"Recognition to our law enforcement for their courage and composure."

