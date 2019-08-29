Three Men Arrested In Connection To Assault On Owen Jones

Owen Jones was attacked outside a pub in Islington in August. Picture: PA

Police have arrested three men in connection to an assault against the journalist and political activist.

Three men aged between 29 and 39 have been arrested on "suspicion of violent disorder and assault occasioning actual bodily harm".

The Metropolitan Police confirmed that the men are in custody after attending a North London police station.

Mr Jones says he was assaulted by a group of men in Islington, London at around 2AM on 17 August.

Mr Jones says he was approached outside the Lexington pub in Pentonville Road and was then assaulted by four men.

The Metropolitan Police said, "When the victim's friends attempted to intervene, they were also assaulted."

"None of those injured required hospital treatment or London Ambulance Service."