Three men arrested on suspicion of murdering a council worker shot dead in her Liverpool garden

Ashley Dale. Picture: Family Handout

By Stephen Rigley

Three men have been arrested on suspicion of murdering a council worker who was shot in her back garden in Liverpool.

Ashley Dale, 28, died after she was found wounded in the Old Swan area in the early hours of 21 August.

Three men, aged 27, 35, and 40, were detained in Cumbria and Merseyside and were also held on suspicion of possession of a firearm.

A 57-year-old man was also arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender, police said.

The four suspects, from Merseyside, remain in custody for questioning.

Two men previously arrested on suspicion of Ms Dale's murder and two women held on suspicion of assisting an offender remain on bail.

Police investigating the murder of Ashley Dale in Liverpool. Picture: Alamy

Speaking at the opening of her inquest, Liverpool senior coroner Andre Rebello said that that the environmental health officer was not believed to have been the intended target of the shooting.

He told the hearing that the door of Ms Dale's Leinster Road home had been forced and she had been found lying unresponsive close to her mobile phone and several bullet casings in her back garden.



Ms Dale's family described her as "a hard-working young woman who had her entire life ahead of her", speaking after her death.

