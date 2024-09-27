Three men charged with murder after fatal shooting of 31-year-old man in east London

Joshua McLean was shot in Weavers Field, Tower Hamlets. Picture: Google Maps

By Henry Moore

Three men have been charged with murder after the fatal shooting of Joshua McLean in east London last month.

McLean, 31, died from a gunshot wound to the chest on Wilmot Street, Tower Hamlets on August 6.

Emergency services rushed to the scene near Bethnal Green tube station, but McLean died from his injuries shortly after.

Nefur Miah, 36, Muhammed Ismail Ali, 37 and Simeon Oliver-Stewart, 30 have now been charged with murder, the Metropolitan Police confirmed on Friday..

All three men are due to appear at Thames Magistrates' Court later today.

Eight men aged between 17 and 56 were initially arrested as part of the investigation on Wednesday into McLean’s death.

The remaining five have been released on bail.

Metropolitan Police officers walking a beat on patrol in Fulham, London. Picture: Alamy

The victim's family have been informed, the Met said.

Police are asking anyone with information connected to the killing to contact them via 101, quoting reference CAD 7454/06AUG.

You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or visit crimestoppers-uk.org.

Speaking earlier this week, Detective Inspector Jonny Newell, from the Met's Specialist Crime Command, said: “Our thoughts remain with Joshua’s family who are absolutely devastated by this tragic incident.

“I am grateful to those who have spoken to officers and provided information that assisted us in our enquiries, but would like to appeal to anyone who was in the area at the time of this incident to get in touch with police if they haven’t done so already.”

Detective Chief Superintendent James Conway added: “I do not underestimate the impact Joshua’s murder has had on the local community and I am grateful to those who supported us in our enquiries.”