Three men faint and nine 'walk out' of Edinburgh Fringe show after it 'triggers audience'

19 August 2024, 15:04 | Updated: 19 August 2024, 15:35

Marjolein Robertson
Marjolein Robertson. Picture: Alamy

By Emma Soteriou

Three men have fainted and nine have "walked out" of an Edinburgh Fringe show due to it "triggering the audience".

Marjolein Robertson said her show had proven too much for some audience members during its run at Edinburgh Fringe.

In the show, she tells the story of how she almost died as a teen after she had what was believed to be a heavy period - but it was actually an internal haemorrhage.

Robertson was left needing two blood transfusions and spent three days in hospital.

But it was when she detailed her experience with adenomyosis - a condition that causes endometrial tissue in the lining of the uterus to grow into the muscular wall - that some attendees made a quick exit.

"We’ve had three men faint at shows and another nine people leave. Of the nine early risers, seven of these were men... It’s usually when I’m talking in the latter half of the show," Marjolein told Metro.

"The thing that really triggers people is talking about my injections, talking about the implant, talking about my condition adenomyosis and how it rips open the muscles and I haemorrhage from the inside of my body.

"Two men have had to run out on the word hysterectomy, which I think is very funny."

She said her show resonated with her audience too, especially women whose adenomyosis was left undiagnosed for years.

"I’ve had to tone down talking about the medical practices for people’s comfort because I’d rather they see the whole show," Marjolein continued.

"But it’s interesting because the show is meant to be about how much I suffer and all the blood loss.

"Even then, I’m toning down my own experience for the comfort of the audience.

"But it’s trying to find that balance of, 'Cool I’ll make it a bit less visceral for you', but I also need you to know what’s going on and why it isn’t right that so many people are struggling with this.

"There are so many young teenagers too, who when they go to the doctor about adenomyosis get told, 'You don’t get that until your 30s and 40s', whereas we’re seeing it happen time and time again.

"An audience member came up to me yesterday after the show and said, 'I just want you to know that I had the same experience as you – but I was 11.'"

