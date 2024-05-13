Breaking News

Three men charged with spying and foreign interference for the Hong Kong intelligence service

Police officers stand in sight of the Elizabeth Tower, commonly known by the name of the bell, Big Ben. Picture: Getty

By Kit Heren

Three men have been charged with spying and foreign interference for the Hong Kong intelligence service.

Chi Leung (Peter) Wai, 38, of Staines-upon-Thames, Matthew Trickett, 37, of Maidenhead, and Hackney resident Chung Biu Yuen, 63, have all been charged with assisting a foreign intelligence service, and foreign interference.

Police said they have charged the men with working for Hong Kong intelligence.

All three are set to appear in custody on Monday at Westminster Magistrates’ Court.

Officers also arrested nine men and a woman in Yorkshire as part of their investigation, as well as another man in London.

The woman and the seven men who were not charged have since been released.

Officers said the charges were unrelated to recent investigation into Russian spies in the UK, adding that they do not believe there is a wider threat to the British public.

Commander Dominic Murphy, Head of the Met’s Counter Terrorism Command, said: “This operation is not connected to a recently reported Counter Terrorism Policing investigation linked to Russia.

“A number of arrests were made and searches carried out across England as part of this investigation.

"While led from London, the Counter Terrorism Policing network has been crucial to disrupting this activity and we have worked closely with the Crown Prosecution Service since the start of the investigation.

“While these offences are concerning, I want to reassure the public that we do not believe there to be any wider threat to them.

"This investigation remains ongoing, but now that charges have been brought, I urge people not to speculate or comment further in relation to this case."

