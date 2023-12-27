Three stabbed in Liverpool on Boxing Day night out as large parts of city centre taped off by police

Large parts of Liverpool city centre have been cordoned off. Picture: LBC

By Chris Chambers

Large parts of Liverpool City Centre have been cordoned off after three people were stabbing in the early hours of the morning.

At around 5.30am patrols located a man, who is in his 20s, at the junction of Church Street and Whitechapel and he is in a critical condition in hospital.

Two other males have also self-presented at hospital, one having been stabbed in the back and the other in the head.

It follows a disturbance at a bar on Victoria Street in the city centre which then spilled out on to the streets. An extensive area has been taped off by police investigating the attack, which means a large number of shops are unable to open.

Three men were stabbed in Liverpool on a Boxing Day night out. Picture: LBC

Superintendent Helen Bennett said: "Urgent CCTV, witness and forensic enquiries are being carried out in the city centre and as such a large area has been cordoned off.

"It appears that a large disturbance took place on Victoria Street in which three people have been injured.

"We know that there were people in the city centre who may have witnessed the disturbance or possibly come to the assistance of the injured males and we would ask those people to come forward and speak to officers as soon as possible.

"Incidents such as are unacceptable and we will do everything within our powers to find the people responsible and bring them to justice."