Three Men To Be Sentenced For Shooting Of Schoolboy And Mum Botched "Gangland Hit"

Christian Hickey was shot in the leg in a botched gangland hit. Picture: GMP

Three men are facing long jail sentences over the botched gangland hit that left a mother and her seven-year-old boy shot in their own home.

Jayne Hickey and her son Christian Jr were shot in the legs in a revenge attack gone wrong in Eccles, Greater Manchester, in October 2015.

"What happened that night was a plan to kill; in all probability Chris Hickey was the target, but something went wrong," said Prosecutor Paul Greaney QC, opening the case.

A jury at Manchester Crown Court heard that Mrs Hickey thought she was 'going to die' and could see her seven-year-old son, who was laying in a pool of blood on the floor and not moving.

Speaking from hospital, Jayne said: "I just saw blood pouring from Christian, I screamed for his dad to put pressure on him.

"I know he had been shot and I couldn't help him. I collapsed."

The court was told the pair were attacked, as they opened their front door, by members of a major Salford organised crime gang known as the A-Team involved in drugs, violence, and extortion.

The attack was believed to be a revenge mission for the killing of a Salford organised crime figure three months earlier.

Carne Thomasson, 28, Christopher Hall, 49, and Aldaire Warmington, 32, will be sentenced for conspiracy to commit grievous bodily harm with intent and conspiracy to pervert the course of justice.

Sentencing will happen at Manchester Crown Court on Friday.