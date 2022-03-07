Three-month-old baby girl dies after dog attack in woodland in Lincolnshire

The baby died after being mauled by a dog at Ostler's Plantation in Lincolnshire. Picture: Google Street View

By Asher McShane

Police are investigating after a three-month-old baby girl died after a dog attack in an area of woodland in Lincolnshire.

Lincolnshire police said the baby girl had died following "an incident" with the dog at Ostler's Plantation, an area popular with dog walkers.

Police rushed to the woodland at around 11.13pm last night.

Aman, 54, and woman, 40 had been arrested on suspicion of being in charge of a dog which was out of control, and remain in police custody, police said.

Chief Superintendent Andy Cox said: “This is an exceptionally sad incident, and one that we know will impact the local community, or indeed anyone hearing about it.

"There may be a temptation to speculate about what happened while people attempt to understand this tragedy, and we’d ask people to avoid doing so, particularly on social media where facts can become distorted.

"We will do everything we can to establish what has happened, and we’d like to thank everyone for their support.”