Three more children die of Strep A taking total to 19 as pharmacies can give alternative drugs amid shortage fears

15 December 2022, 17:44 | Updated: 15 December 2022, 18:22

Pharmacists have been told they can prescribe other forms of penicillin
Pharmacists have been told they can prescribe other forms of penicillin. Picture: Alamy

By Kit Heren

Three more children have died from Strep A, taking the total in the UK to 19, with pharmacists told on Thursday that they can give out alternatives to penicillin amid fears of antibiotic shortages.

Three of children to have died from the bacterial infection were in Wales and Northern Ireland, while 16 have died in England since November, according to the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA).

Scarlet fever, which is caused by the Strep A infection, continues to spread through the UK, with 7,750 cases recorded since September. Some 74 people of all ages have died over the same period.

That is a 205% increase on the 2,538 cases that had been recorded at the same point last year, the UKHSA said.

Scarlet fever deaths are unlikely to have peaked yet, officials have said, meaning more deaths are likely.

The funeral of 5-year-old Stella-Lily McCorkindale in Belfast on Wednesday
The funeral of 5-year-old Stella-Lily McCorkindale in Belfast on Wednesday. Picture: Getty

As well as scarlet fever, group A strep bacteria can cause many different infections, ranging from minor illnesses to deadly diseases.

While the vast majority of infections are relatively mild, sometimes the bacteria cause a life-threatening illness called invasive Group A Streptococcal (iGAS) disease.

The UKHSA has said there is no current evidence that a new strain is circulating and the rise in cases is most likely due to high amounts of circulating bacteria and increased social mixing.

In Wales, a spokesman for Public Health Wales said: “Public Health Wales has confirmed it is investigating the deaths of two children as possible iGAS cases.

“Due to the risk of identification, Public Health Wales will not confirm numbers of deaths lower than five.”

The streptococcus bacteria seen under a microscope
The streptococcus bacteria seen under a microscope. Picture: Getty

But the families of Hanna Roap, 7, from Penarth, outside Cardiff, and an unnamed child from Powys, have confirmed the cause of death of both children was Strep A. The funeral of Stella-Lily McCorkindale, a 5-year-old in Belfast, was held on Wednesday.

And with demand rising for antibiotics to combat cases of the infection, the government has allowed pharmacists to prescribe alternatives to three forms of penicillin.

Serious Shortage Protocols (SSPs) mean pharmacists can legally supply alternative forms of the medicine if they do not have the specific formulation stated on the prescription, such as an oral solution.

The SSPs, which cover the entire UK, are intended to lessen the need for patients to return to their GP for a different prescription when they cannot get hold of a medicine.

Penicillin comes as liquid, sugar-free liquid and pills.

Health minister Will Quince said: "The increased demand for the antibiotics prescribed to treat Strep A has meant some pharmacists have been unable to supply the medicine shown on the prescription.

"These serious shortage protocols will allow pharmacists to supply an alternative form of penicillin, which will make things easier for them, patients and GPs.

"We are taking decisive action to address these temporary issues and improve access to these medicines by continuing to work with manufacturers and wholesalers to speed up deliveries, bring forward stock they have to help ensure it gets to where it's needed and boost supply to meet demand as quickly as possible."

The SSPs apply to the following medicines:• Phenoxymethylpenicillin 250mg/5ml oral solution sugar free
• Phenoxymethylpenicillin 250mg/5ml oral solution
• Phenoxymethylpenicillin 125mg/5ml oral solution sugar free

