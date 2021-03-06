Three out of four people 'willing to carry jab proof to travel'

Three out of four people would be willing to carry proof they have been vaccinated if it meant they could travel. Picture: PA

By Maddie Goodfellow

Three out of four people would be willing to carry proof they have been vaccinated if it meant they could travel, a new survey suggests.

The poll indicated that acceptance is highest among people aged over 65 (89%), who have been offered Covid-19 jabs ahead of most younger people.

The figure falls to 67% for 18-24-year-olds, but London City Airport, which commissioned the research, believes it will rise as vaccines are rolled out further.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has pledged that all UK adults will be offered their first dose by the end of July.

Under his road map, international holidays could be permitted for people in England from May 17.

Currently, anyone who gets a jab is given a vaccination card and has their medical records updated.

But the Government is considering the introduction of vaccine passports as a specific way for people to prove their status, potentially through the existing NHS app.

There are concerns about ethical and legal issues, but Health Secretary Matt Hancock has told MPs "it is clear" that individuals will need a way of showing that they have had a jab.

The European Union has confirmed plans for a "digital green pass" to allow people to travel into the bloc by showing they have been vaccinated or had a negative Covid test.

It comes as Cyprus announced it will allow vaccinated British tourists to holiday in the country without restrictions from 1 May.

Visitors who have had both jabs will not need to supply a negative Covid test or quarantine on arrival, the Cypriot government has said.

Cypriot deputy tourism minister Savvas Perdios said that people will need to have been given vaccines approved by the European Medicines Agency.

He also said that the second dose must be administered at least seven days before travel.

"We have informed the British government that from 1 May we will facilitate the arrival of British nationals who have been vaccinated so they can visit Cyprus without a negative test or needing to quarantine," Mr Perdios told Cyprus News Agency.

However, the UK government has said that people in England cannot holiday abroad until at least 17 May, and only then if the four tests for easing lockdown have been met.

The London City survey of 2,014 adults also indicated that 72% of frequent flyers want to return to travel as soon as restrictions are lifted.

Some 71% of those polled believe travel should be allowed between countries that have the virus "under control".

Civil Aviation Authority data shows just 6,474 passengers travelled through London City in January, down 98% on the same month last year.

The airport's chief executive Robert Sinclair said: "After the weakest first quarter that anyone in the industry can remember, the survey results show that the Prime Minister's road map has given British people hope again and it is very pleasing to see that so many see travel as a priority as restrictions are eased.

"It has also given our airline partners confidence to schedule services throughout the summer and I am delighted that we will be able to connect travellers to so many destinations across the UK and Europe for the most well-deserved summer holiday they will ever have.

"The challenge now for industry and Government is to make sure that May 17 is not another false dawn and to agree travel standards with our key international partners as soon as possible which will allow everyone to fly safely from early summer.

"And when this is achieved, I would anticipate another surge in bookings that will not only be a huge shot in the arm for the industry but demonstrate that we can finally begin our recover