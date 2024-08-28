Three people die in horror road crash near pier in North Wales seaside town

Three people died in the crash near Beaumaris Pier. Picture: Google Street View

By Asher McShane

Three people have died in a crash in a Welsh coastal town, police have said.

North Wales Police said officers responded to reports of a road collision in Beaumaris on Anglesey, shortly after 2.45pm on Wednesday.

Three people were pronounced dead at the scene in Alma Street on the seafront near Beaumaris Pier.

Fire, ambulance and air ambulance crews also attended the incident.

Police urged people to avoid the area, including nearby High Street, "which is expected to be closed for some time".

Chief Inspector Caroline Mullen-Hurst said: "Sadly, we can confirm that three people have been fatally injured in the incident.

"We are appealing to anybody who witnessed the incident that hasn't already spoken to officers, or anybody who might have dashcam footage, to please get in touch."

Witnesses can make contact via the North Wales Police website or by calling 101 and using reference number Q129825.