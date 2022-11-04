Three people stabbed after 'group fight in the street' near London tube station

Three people stabbed during street fight in Colindale. Picture: social media

By Stephen Rigley

Three people have been stabbed and rushed to hospital following a street fight in north London

Emergency services were called after reports of a number of people clashing by Colindale tube station, in Edgware, at around 7pm on Thursday night.

Paramedics found three men with stab wounds. All three have been taken to hospital.

#colindale completely blocked, crime scene, more violence here, what a surprise pic.twitter.com/g6zONVc8iH — Scary Milk (@James_Acetate) November 3, 2022

Two of them had not sustained life-threatening or life-changing injuries in the incident, said police.

The condition of the third person was being assessed late Thursday night.

There have been no arrests. Police could not give further details about the males.

Video posted from the scene showed a cordon near to an apartment block on the road alongside multiple police cars.

Anyone with information that could assist police is being asked to call 101 or tweet @MetC, quoting CAD6855/3Nov