Three people taken to hospital following explosion at West Yorkshire house

The incident happened on Green Lane in Illingworth. Picture: West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service / Facebook

By Maddie Goodfellow

Three people are in hospital following an explosion at a house in Illingworth, West Yorkshire.

Emergency services were called to the house in Green Lane, Illingworth, shortly after 07:30 on Saturday.

Six nearby homes have been evacuated and fire crews are continuing to tackle "pockets of fire" at the property.

West Yorkshire Fire & Rescue said three people were treated at the scene before being taken to hospital.

Crews are currently dealing with an incident at Green Ln, #Illingworth

They're working with @WestYorksPolice @YorksAmbulance @Calderdale & utility companies to deal with an explosion at a house

3 people have been treated & transported to hospital. All other persons accounted for. pic.twitter.com/12HE9neEeN — West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service (@WYFRS) December 5, 2020

In a series of tweets, West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said: "Crews are currently dealing with an incident at Green Ln, #Illingworth They're working with @WestYorksPolice@YorksAmbulance @Calderdale & utility companies to deal with an explosion at a house 3 people have been treated & transported to hospital. All other persons accounted for.

"The incident was initially attended by crews from Fairweather Green, Halifax & Odsal with specialist units from Cleckheaton & Dewsbury.

"Crews are dealing with any remaining pockets of fire which are being extinguished should they appear.

"Firefighters are likely to be on the scene for some time.

"The incident affected one building and six surrounding houses have been evacuated as a safety precaution.

"Investigations are continuing into the cause of the explosion."

Our engineers are currently attending an incident in Green Lane, #Illingworth #Halifax. They're working with @WYFRS @WestYorksPolice @Calderdale to ensure that the area is safe and to determine the cause of the incident. Anyone that smells gas should call 0800 111 999. — NorthernGasNetworks (@NGNgas) December 5, 2020

Northerns gas network tweeted: "Our engineers are currently attending an incident in Green Lane, #Illingworth #Halifax. They're working with @WYFRS @WestYorksPolice @Calderdale to ensure that the area is safe and to determine the cause of the incident."

A fundraiser for those affected by the blast was set up on Saturday morning.

"We from the Illingworth community should all come together and support this family as much as we can ... let's get this community support going as soon as possible," wrote one member of the public on the Facebook group.

Some offered to donate clothes and food to the family via local businesses and charities.