Three police officers hurt after being assaulted at Manchester Airport, as three people arrested and one tasered

22 August 2024, 17:27

The assault took place at Manchester Airport
The assault took place at Manchester Airport. Picture: Alamy

By Kit Heren

Three police officers have been hurt in an attack at Manchester Airport.

The assault took place after the officers approached an abandoned, uninsured car at Terminal 2 of the airport on Wednesday morning.

Three suspects - a man and two women - were arrested. Officers used a taser on one person.

Greater Manchester Police said: "At around 7.15am, patrolling officers inspected an abandoned vehicle in an unauthorised space at Manchester Airport.

"While conducting enquiries - which found the vehicle was uninsured - officers were confronted by a man during which three of our unarmed officers were assaulted and left with injuries.

"A Taser was deployed, before three people - a man and two women - were taken to custody on suspicion of police assault.

"They have all been bailed pending further investigations. Enquiries are underway, including a review of body-worn video, CCTV, and other available footage.

"Assaults on officers are unacceptable and we will not hesitate to take action should any criminal offences be found."

It comes after a high-profile incident in which a man was kicked in the head by police at the airport after a previous confrontation in which officers were attacked.

The footage was shared widely on social media, sparked widespread concern, and led to protests on the street.

Later, footage of the earlier attack on police was also shared. Police said three of their officers were assaulted after being called out to an altercation at the airport - including a female police constable who suffered a broken nose - and four men were arrested.

Two officers are under investigation for assault in connection with the incident.

