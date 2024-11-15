Met police officer sacked as three guilty of gross misconduct over accessing Sarah Everard murder files

Metropolitan Police officers found guilty of gross misconduct after accessing of files relating to the case of Sarah Everard. Picture: LBC

By Danielle de Wolfe

Three Metropolitan Police officers have been found guilty of gross misconduct for accessing files relating to the case of Sarah Everard with "no proper policing purpose", a tribunal has found.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Metropolitan Police constable Myles McHugh has been sacked over the misconduct, with the panel also finding that former Met detective, constable Hannah Rebbeck, would have been sacked had she not previously resigned.

Sergeant Mark Harper was given a final written warning over the incident, which will last for three years.

Marketing executive Ms Everard, 33, was kidnapped, raped and murdered by then-serving Met officer Wayne Couzens as she walked home from a friend's house in Clapham, south London, in March 3, 2021.

The three officers faced a hearing after an audit was carried out by the force's Directorate of Professional Standards.

The audit looked at who had accessed files relating to Ms Everard's disappearance and the subsequent investigation, and whether those who had accessed the files did so with a proper policing purpose.

Met police officer sacked as three guilty of gross misconduct over accessing Sarah Everard murder files. Picture: Family handout

In a statement, the Met Police said: "The panel heard that PC McHugh accessed the information while off duty and for a significant period of time, while former DC Hannah Rebbeck was found to have repeatedly accessed sensitive data without any link to her duties.

"These breaches of professional standards were so serious that the only appropriate outcome was dismissal."

Trainee detective constable Hannah Rebbeck and Inspector Akinwale Ajose-Adeogun, who have resigned from their roles since the investigation, faced the same hearing.

However, the tribunal ruled they "did have a legitimate reason" for accessing the information and therefore did not breach any policing standards.

Read more: ‘London has turned into something crazy’: Devastation of luxury shop owner after £500k worth of bags stolen in raid

Read more: Pregnant wife forced to direct ambulance to hospital as husband lay dying after driver 'didn't know directions'

Ms Rebbeck also looked for information about the 33-year-old that was not connected with her duties multiple times, which the panel heard had “centred on her own morbid curiosity”.

The individuals answered allegations that their conduct breached the Met's Standards of Professional Behaviour, in respect of confidentiality, discreditable conduct, and orders and instructions.

Sarah Everard missing poster in Clapham Common, London, UK. Picture: Alamy

It is alleged that each of the individuals accessed a police system relating to Ms Everard's case between March 5 and 15 2021, some on multiple occasions, and that this was not undertaken in the course of their duties.

The Met said it would not be making any comment prior to or while proceedings were taking place, but added the allegations were serious enough to justify dismissal.

Ahead of the hearing, Deputy assistant commissioner Stuart Cundy said: "First and foremost our thoughts remain with Sarah Everard's family. We have kept them updated throughout the investigation and have apologised to them for the added distress this has caused.

Protestors were faced with a large police presence which led to tension, clashes and a number of arrests. Credit: Denise Laura Baker/Alamy Live News. Picture: Alamy

"All Met officers and staff should have no doubt of the rules around accessing files and they know there must be a legitimate policing purpose to do so.