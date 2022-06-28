Three prisoners feared dead after Alcatraz escape could still be alive

28 June 2022, 19:01

Alcatraz escapees could still be alive
Alcatraz escapees could still be alive. Picture: Alamy/US Department of Justice

By Stephen Rigley

Age-progressed images of the three escapees involved in the infamous Alcatraz prison break 60 years ago have been released by police who believe the men may still be alive.

US Marshalls have released the pictures of Frank Morris, Clarence Anglin and his brother, John Anglin by a forensic artist. If the men are still alive they will be aged over 90.

The three convicted bank robbers escaped from ‘The Rock’ in June 1962 by climbing through the prison’s vent systems.

They had spent 18 months preparing for the breakout, digging around a metal air vent in their prison cells with spoons and a homemade drill until they had a big enough hole to pass through it.

They then shimmied up poles to traverse the rooftop and sneak past guards before sliding down 50-feet chimney to the ground of the prison’s shower area.

Once there they made their escape off the island in a makeshift rubber raft that was constructed from raincoats.To this day, police are unsure if the men survived the waters around the prison but have refused to give up the search.

At the time of their disappearance, authorities found pieces of a wooden paddle and a rubber inner tube in the water around Alcatraz after the escape.They also located a homemade life vest washed up on a nearby beach.

Their daring escape was the subject of the hit 1979 film Escape from Alcatraz starring Clint Eastwood

Read More: Protests erupt as abortion clinics close across US after Roe v Wade overthrown

Read More: Uvalde school where 21 killed in mass shooting to be demolished

According to the FBI, Morris, a bank robber and burglar, was sent to Alcatraz in 1960. John Anglin and his brother Clarence arrived not long after. All three men knew each other from previous prison spells.

Frank Morris prison photo
Frank Morris prison photo. Picture: Alamy
Frank Morris age progression picture
Frank Morris age progression picture. Picture: US Department of Justice
John Anglin prison picture
John Anglin prison picture. Picture: Alamy
Age progression image of John Anglin
Age progression image of John Anglin. Picture: US Department of Justice
Clarence Anglin's prison picture
Clarence Anglin's prison picture. Picture: Alamy
Clarence Anglin's age progression picture
Clarence Anglin's age progression picture. Picture: US Department of Justice

Officials describe Morris, who used the pseudonyms Carl Cecil Clark, Frank Laine and Frank Lane, as having a removed tattoo on his forehead, and scars on his left upper arm and left elbow He was sentenced to 14 years in prison for a bank heist in Slidell, Louisiana, and federal authorities age-progressed his booking photo to the age of 88 - though he would be 96 if he were still alive.

Clarence, who was sentenced to 15 years in prison for an armed bank robbery in Columbia, Alabama, would be 91 years old today if he is still alive.His brother,

John is described as having a scar on his left cheek, another on his forearm and a third on his forehead.His photo was age-progressed to 84, but if he were alive, John would be 92 today.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Maxwell has been jailed

Ghislaine Maxwell jailed for 20 years over sex trafficking

Margaret Thatcher statue attack blamed on 'misogyny' by feminist campaigner

Margaret Thatcher statue attack blamed on 'misogyny' by feminist campaigner

Nick Kyrgios was involved in a number of prickly chats with line judges

'I don't boo when they're scanning their shopping': bad boy's rant at Wimbledon

The clip shows panicked civilians in a nearby park

Harrowing new footage emerges of Putin's terror strike on shopping centre

Exclusive
HMIC cited multiple failings including the murder of Sarah Everard by a serving police officer

Met Police to be placed in 'special measures' following 'catalogue of failures'

Folajimi Olubunmi-Adewole was commended for his "courage and determination"

'We've got to save her': Hero's final words before jumping into Thames to try and save woman
Former Nazi concentration camp guard covers his face as he arrives at a gym used as a makeshift courtroom

Nazi guard, 101, jailed for five years for serving in concentration camp

Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said today that an independent Scotland would be better off and that she hopes the Conservative government lose the next election.

Sturgeon sets out date for proposed second Scottish independence referendum next year

Paying for petrol with contactless card and fuel tank symbol

What is the petrol price app? How to find the cheapest fuel in your area

Mary Mara during 2006 Los Angeles Film Festival

ER and Law & Order actress Mary Mara dies aged 61 after drowning in New York river

Police seized a speaker belonging to Stop Brexit Man Steve Bray

Police swoop to seize Stop Brexit Man’s speaker under new law banning 'noisy protests'

GPs are going on strike over a new contract

GPs vote for industrial action over Saturday working after doctors demand 30% pay hike

Exclusive
Beth Coles claims she was told by a staff member that breastfeeding in the car park was "inappropriate".

Mum breastfeeding her baby in Sainsbury's car park told it was 'inappropriate' by staff member
British Army Chief General Sir Patrick Sanders (left) has said the UK must be ready for war with Russia (inset, President Putin) as reports emerged that the Defence Secretary Ben Wallace has called for a boost to military spending.

'Don't appease Putin': Britain must be ready for war with Russia, army chief warns

Lewis Hamilton was described by Nelson Piquet using a racist Brazilian term

'Time for action': Lewis Hamilton hits back after Nelson Piquet used N-word slur

The school has said pupils can wear skirts in summer.

School brings in rules which mean in hot weather boys can wear skirts but not shorts

Latest News

See more Latest News

Capitol Riot Investigation

Trump was told protesters had weapons on January 6, former aide says
Dog in Drainage Pipe

New York trooper crawls into drainage pipe to rescue missing dog
Workers at the scene where an Amtrak train was derailed after striking a lorry

Four killed and dozens injured as passenger train is derailed in US state
France New Parliament

French parliament elects Braun-Pivet as new speaker

Migrant Deaths

50 migrants die after lorry trailer abandoned in Texas heat

Migrants in Spain

Spanish PM blames traffickers and migrants for deaths at border in Morocco
John Hinckley Jr

Hinckley says he is sorry for shooting that wounded Reagan

Ukrainian shopping centre

Macron says Russia cannot win in Ukraine after strike on shopping centre
Colombia Prison Fire

Fire kills 49 following riot at prison in Colombia

Wimbledon 2022 – Day Two – All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club

Adding artificial fibres to grass could see Wimbledon-style courts around world

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

House keys resting on a calculator

Who will get the cost of living payment and do you need to apply?
Sue Gray's much-anticipated report has been published in full

Read it in full: Sue Gray's much-anticipated final Partygate report
Boris Johnson became PM in 2019 following Theresa May's resignation

When did Boris Johnson become prime minister? And who would replace him if he resigned?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Andrew Marr says the English should care about Scottish independence

England will notice if Scotland becomes independent – I promise, says Andrew Marr
'Scotland is inept': Scottish caller furious over idea of IndyRef 2

'Scotland is inept': Scottish caller outraged at idea of IndyRef 2
General Sir Richard Shirreff warns of Russian threat

'Russia considers this a war with UK': Ex-NATO commander reveals Kremlin mindset
James O'Brien blown away as legal expert explains why Government can't dump Brexit deal

Why PM can't dump NI protocol: James O'Brien blown away by legal expert
Tonight with Andrew Marr

Andrew Marr: Westminster is a bubbling cauldron of gossip and plotting over PM's future
Junior barrister 'feared for career' after 'sanction' threat if she joined strike action

Barrister 'feared for career' after 'sanction' threat if she joined strike action
Rachel Johnson says Tories got more votes in this week's by-elections combined than Labour

Rachel Johnson says Tories got more votes than Labour in this week's by-elections combined
Boris Johnson living in 'Cloud Cuckoo Land' over third term warns his former adviser

Boris Johnson living in 'Cloud Cuckoo Land' over third term warns his former adviser
Swarbrick On Sunday 18/07

Swarbrick On Sunday 26/6 | Watch again

By-election defeats are Sunak's fault who 'won't listen', says Tory MP John Redwood

By-election defeats are Sunak's fault who 'won't listen', says Tory MP John Redwood

More Topics

See more More Topics

Queen's Platinum Jubilee

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London