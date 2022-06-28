Three prisoners feared dead after Alcatraz escape could still be alive

Alcatraz escapees could still be alive. Picture: Alamy/US Department of Justice

By Stephen Rigley

Age-progressed images of the three escapees involved in the infamous Alcatraz prison break 60 years ago have been released by police who believe the men may still be alive.

US Marshalls have released the pictures of Frank Morris, Clarence Anglin and his brother, John Anglin by a forensic artist. If the men are still alive they will be aged over 90.

The three convicted bank robbers escaped from ‘The Rock’ in June 1962 by climbing through the prison’s vent systems.

They had spent 18 months preparing for the breakout, digging around a metal air vent in their prison cells with spoons and a homemade drill until they had a big enough hole to pass through it.

They then shimmied up poles to traverse the rooftop and sneak past guards before sliding down 50-feet chimney to the ground of the prison’s shower area.

Once there they made their escape off the island in a makeshift rubber raft that was constructed from raincoats.To this day, police are unsure if the men survived the waters around the prison but have refused to give up the search.

At the time of their disappearance, authorities found pieces of a wooden paddle and a rubber inner tube in the water around Alcatraz after the escape.They also located a homemade life vest washed up on a nearby beach.

Their daring escape was the subject of the hit 1979 film Escape from Alcatraz starring Clint Eastwood

According to the FBI, Morris, a bank robber and burglar, was sent to Alcatraz in 1960. John Anglin and his brother Clarence arrived not long after. All three men knew each other from previous prison spells.

Frank Morris prison photo. Picture: Alamy

Frank Morris age progression picture. Picture: US Department of Justice

John Anglin prison picture. Picture: Alamy

Age progression image of John Anglin. Picture: US Department of Justice

Clarence Anglin's prison picture. Picture: Alamy

Clarence Anglin's age progression picture. Picture: US Department of Justice

Officials describe Morris, who used the pseudonyms Carl Cecil Clark, Frank Laine and Frank Lane, as having a removed tattoo on his forehead, and scars on his left upper arm and left elbow He was sentenced to 14 years in prison for a bank heist in Slidell, Louisiana, and federal authorities age-progressed his booking photo to the age of 88 - though he would be 96 if he were still alive.

Clarence, who was sentenced to 15 years in prison for an armed bank robbery in Columbia, Alabama, would be 91 years old today if he is still alive.His brother,

John is described as having a scar on his left cheek, another on his forearm and a third on his forehead.His photo was age-progressed to 84, but if he were alive, John would be 92 today.