Three-quarters of NHS staff affected by 1% pay offer are women, research finds

7 March 2021, 22:32

Labour Party research has found that 75% of NHS staff affected by the controversial pay rise offer are women
Labour Party research has found that 75% of NHS staff affected by the controversial pay rise offer are women. Picture: PA Images
Ewan Quayle

By Ewan Quayle

Three-quarters of NHS staff affected by the Government's controversial 1% pay offer are women, according to research by the Labour Party.

The Opposition accused the Government of turning its back on women disproportionately impacted by Covid-19 as they are more likely to work in low-paid sectors and have taken on additional caring responsibilities during the crisis.

Labour said ministers are refusing to address these issues in any of its economic responses to the pandemic.

Marsha de Cordova, shadow women and equalities secretary, said: "Once again the Chancellor has chosen to turn his back on women who have experienced the worst economic and social impacts of the pandemic.

Read more: Nurses poised for strikes as minister tells LBC 1% NHS pay rise is ‘what we can afford’

"To give women on the NHS front lines a pay cut is just another example of how badly Boris Johnson's government have consistently failed women.

"Inaction risks further entrenching inequalities long into the future and turning the clock back on progress made over the last few decades.

"The Government must guarantee NHS workers a real pay rise."

The Government is facing a growing backlash over its recommended 1% pay rise, with some unions threatening industrial action and senior former ministers speaking out against the offer.

Unison, the UK's largest trade union, is urging the public to join a "slow handclap" next Thursday in a show of support for NHS workers - mocking the 'Clap for Heroes' gesture encouraged throughout the pandemic.

Read more: Government has a 'moral duty' to give NHS staff more than 1% pay rise, Lisa Nandy says

Responding, a Government spokesman said: "Over one million NHS staff continue to benefit from multi-year pay deals agreed with trade unions, which have delivered a pay rise of over 12% for newly qualified nurses and will increase junior doctors' pay scales by 8.2%.

"Pay rises in the rest of the public sector will be paused this year due to the challenging economic environment, but we will continue to provide pay rises for NHS workers, on top of a £513 million investment in professional development and increased recruitment.

"That's with record numbers of doctors and 10,600 more nurses working in our NHS, and with nursing university applications up by over a third.

"The independent pay review bodies will report in late spring and we will consider their recommendations carefully when we receive them."

Read more: Government urged to make U-turn over 'unacceptable' 1% NHS pay rise as backlash grows

Unison's head of health Sara Gorton said: "The overwhelming majority of staff working in the NHS are women. The people who've been working tirelessly to care for us during the pandemic, and who expected a decent pay rise to recognise their efforts and boost morale.

"International Women's Day would be the perfect opportunity for ministers to swiftly admit they've got this wrong and think again about their paltry pay offer."

Latest News

See more Latest News

Equatorial Guinea-Explosions

Explosions at military barracks in Equatorial Guinea cause devastation
The recreation of the 1965 Selma to Montgomery march in 1990

Bloody Sunday memorial honours late civil rights giants

Images have been released of Sarah Everard following her disappearance

Detectives discover CCTV confirming last sighting of Sarah Everard
Riot police officers move in to disperse protesters during a demonstration in Yangon, Myanmar

Myanmar crisis deepens with police raids and strike call

Pope Francis speaks to Abdullah Kurdi

Pope meets father of drowned Syrian refugee boy

A poster supporting the ban on face coverings

Swiss narrowly back proposal to ban face coverings in public

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

The Stamp Duty holiday has been extended

New stamp duty holiday rules: The house buying changes Rishi Sunak announced in his Budget
Britain's Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak holds the budget box inside his official residence at 11 Downing Street

Budget 2021: Key points at a glance

Chancellor Rishi Sunak will make his Budget speech at 12.30pm on Wednesday to Parliament.

Budget 2021: What to expect from Rishi Sunak’s announcement

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

DUP risking peace in Ireland with demands to scrap NI protocol, journalist warns

DUP risking peace in Ireland with demands to scrap NI protocol, journalist warns
Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe 'a pawn' in diplomatic row over arms payments, experts claim

Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe 'a pawn' in diplomatic row over arms payments, experts claim
Students fear 'no tolerance' approach to marking on return to school, reveals leader

Students fear 'no tolerance' approach to marking on return to school, reveals leader
David Lammy's attack on 'measly' 1% pay proposal for NHS workers

David Lammy's attack on 'measly' 1% pay proposal for NHS workers
13% pay rise for HMRC changes debate on NHS dispute, Maajid Nawaz insists

13% pay rise for HMRC changes debate on NHS dispute, Maajid Nawaz insists
'Hang your head in shame': Callers bitter clash over NHS pay row

'Hang your head in shame': Callers' bitter clash over NHS pay row

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Donald Trump

Donald Trump

Immigration

Immigration

London

London